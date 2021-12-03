Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez retrieves lost Miss Universe 2021 luggage

MANILA, Philippines — Despite push and pulls due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Miss Universe has been officially confirmed to push through.

The Miss Universe Organization informed national directors of arriving contestants through an advisory on social media, "We are aware of the recent announcement by the Israeli Ministry of Health regarding foreigners who travel to Israel, as part of an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. We wanted to make you aware that as of this early morning in Israel, it is our understanding that the Miss Universe event will be permitted to go forward as planned."

The candidates who arrived earlier than the remaining national winners were whisked off to Jerusalem from Tell Aviv for registration and sashing.The girls then went into their photo sessions in their opening dresses for the final show.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez chose a sheer-sleeved mint green number from Portia & Scarlett.

The day after, the ladies went on a pilgrim tour around the Holy City. Their tour ended at the Tower of David, and the ladies were billeted at the King of David Hotel for an important function scheduled for the evening.

Beatrice reportedly lost one of her luggages. Fortunately, it was found and delivered to her intact.

To many observers, the choice of Israel as a venue carried with a polarizing factor. Their ideology is something not supported by a few nations - like those they have no diplomatic ties with.

Greece has boycotted the competition, while Indonesia has formally withdrawn from this year's search. Miss Universe France 2019 Clemence Botino, who chose to compete at the 70th edition than the 69th edition last summer, tested positive to COVID-19 upon her arrival in Israel. She was immediately carried by an ambulance to a self-isolation site. News reports say that she is expected to miss the pageant on December 12. This is because even if she completed the required days of confinement, she would miss the all-important closed door interviews, rehearsals, and the preliminaries.

Despite the best of intentions, the political and health issues have seemed to turn this edition into one of uncertainty. But both the government of Israel and the Miss Universe Organization have assured the general public, especially those traveling to watch the coronation night live, that the show must go on. Stay tuned!