Entertainment
                        
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 7:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino 
Clemence Botino via Instagram  
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete at the 70th Miss Universe pageant. 



In her Instagram account, Clemence said she cried all day upon learning that she positive for the dreaded virus. 





“I’m writing because I have been crying all day. This morning, they called me to say that I was positive. I was shocked and sad, it is truly hard,” she said.



“They have been really supportive. It is not easy to deal with all of that while being far from home. But MUO is here to help and to take care of me,” she added. 



 










 



Reports said that Miss France might miss the pageant on December 13. 



The news broke out after Israel banned foreigners from entering the country due to the Omicron variant. 



Israel, however, gave the Miss Universe 2021 an exemption, saying that the pageant will promote the country to the world. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

