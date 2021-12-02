
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work
                        

                           
Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
December 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work
Alden continues the charity work he has started before through the AR Foundation, which grants scholarships to deserving students. His story as a philanthropist-education advocate will be captured in the upcoming documentary concert, Forward.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Time flies. Its moving forward trajectory challenges all to remain unperturbed in fulfilling their dreams and creating new experiences.



Alden Richards, among GMA 7’s prized talents, has successfully done that and made the most out of his time. The bedimpled actor continues to do so and knows by heart the key to it.



“Maybe, I’m really motivated and always hungry (for something new) every single day,” disclosed The World Between Us lead star in a recent virtual press conference. “(I’m thinking) ano pa yung pwede kong gawin, what (else) can I do for other people, what (else) can I do for myself.”



His mindset’s impressive result is, the showbiz aspirant has become a multi-hyphenate. Alden is known now as the actor-singer-host-entrepreneur, in that order, according to his career run. Recently, he has added the words “philanthropist” and “education advocate” to his resume with his AR Foundation. The GMA Artist Center talent has done a lot of charity work even before.



“With the guidance of people, who are close to me, they told me to open a foundation,” said Alden of this new chapter in his life. “So at least (I) could also inspire others, in these trying times that we are in right now, and show them that we can still help.”



Alden reported that he has 14 scholars. From this number, two graduated from college with degrees in IT and Electrical Engineering. He has already granted scholarships prior to the launch of the foundation. “I want them (the people) to see that the foundation is there for them, especially the kids who struggle with their education,” said he. “Sa totoo lang po talaga, ako’y naniniwala na kahit papaano medyo hadlang ang kahirapan sa edukasyon. I’ve been there and I know the feeling that you wanted to study but you didn’t have the resources. I experienced that when I was young. I don’t want that to happen to these kids. I want to break that cycle po, sana with this cause that I’m doing.”



Since the foundation is just taking its baby steps, Alden and his team have also talked about its sustainability, like how it will “hold up” itself in the years to come.



“We could now project a budget until 2025,” said he. “If we want to achieve this certain number of scholars and sustain our current scholars that we have now, (we also have to think that) this is what we have to do, these are the funds that we need to raise.”



Scholarship granting is the first phase of the foundation, according to Alden, who teased everyone that “we have other bigger plans (which have been plotted) all throughout the year. Talagang very wholistic yung development ng foundation.” AR Foundation is created for the long run, if one may say.



For the public to understand what the foundation is all about, Alden will single-handedly, as he put it, produce a documentary concert, Forward: Meet Richard R. Faulkerson Jr., on Jan. 30, 2022 at 8 p.m., whose tickets are available at the Ticket 2 Me.



“I told them (the people I work with), ‘Why don’t we have a concert, so that viewers will have a deeper understanding about it (the foundation)’,” recalled Alden, “(like) ano ba talaga ito, bakit ba ito nabuo, ano ba yung mga pinanggalingan niya para magkaroon tayo ng AR Foundation. Si AR Foundation po talaga ang bida sa concert na ito.” The foundation will also serve as a place, where people, who want to help others, converge.



The documentary concert revolves around a specific aspect of Alden’s life, which will be explored through songs. The storytelling is done through performances. Forward is different from his previous shows that narrated his show business journey. He said that the Alden Richards the public knows is just a part and parcel of a whole that only long-time followers are privy to. “I want also other people to see what I stand for,” Aden continued, “ano ba ang pinaglalaban ko sa buhay ko, how do I see myself, how do I see my future.”



Asked where the adrenaline rush or the inspiration was coming from for him to jump from one project to another, Alden answered, “Perhaps, it’s my goal now that (since) I’m not getting any younger is to do things na hindi ko pa nagagawa. The time is always now. Hindi po yan, ‘Ay, bata pa ako, hindi ko pa dapat gawin yan, kapag ganitong edad na ako.’ It’s really more about acquiring different experiences and experiencing things for the first time.”



Also after a quick reflection on the inquiry, Alden managed to add. “Perhaps, maaga rin po akong tumanda. At the age of 17, I lost my mom, ang aga po ng stage of maturity for me, and maaga po akong naging motivated to really be of help, especially, lahat naman po nag-sisimula sa pamilya, siguro ngayon nga lang na na-bless tayo with a good career and a platform to spread (the good) influence to a lot of people, parang now is always the right time, parang gawin na natin ngayon yung mga pwede nating gawin.” Through these efforts, Alden will be able to inspire the youth to carry on the culture of charity and the value of paying it forward.



Aside from gamely sharing the nitty-gritty of his documentary concert and foundation, Alden  also generously informed all that “before the year ends, we’re starting the movie, the one with me and Bea Alonzo, the Korean adaptation and we’re gonna grind soon… and there’s a teleserye next year.”



With a plate full of things to do now and the next year on his working table, Alden is not in a rush. He simply wants to seize the moment.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GMA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto mo maging kabit?': Barbie Imperial asks AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial had a strong message to sexy actress AJ Raval after controversial social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval posted a cryptic meme after Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial called her out on her involvement on Diego...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Albie Casi&ntilde;o claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albie Casiño claims losing millions due to paternity issue with Andi Eigenmann


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Albie Casiño revealed it is difficult for him to forgive ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann on the paternity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach among Miss Universe 2021 bets' favorites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach among Miss Universe 2021 bets' favorites


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Organization recently posted a video titled "Up Front: Inspiring Miss Universes" wherein several candidates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hellbound&rsquo;s Yoo Ah-in feels &lsquo;empowered&rsquo; by global interest in  Korean content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in feels ‘empowered’ by global interest in  Korean content


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho learned his lead star Yoo Ah-in was going to be part of his supernatural horror series through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Carrot Man&rsquo; takes on acting after viral fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Carrot Man’ takes on acting after viral fame


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 If plans push through, the independent short film Dayas that won for Jeyrick Sigmaton a Best Actor award at the recent International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.  recently hosted a homecoming party for Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Halyu star Song Joong Ki's grandmother passed away, South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still got magic: Channing Tatum returns for 3rd 'Magic Mike' movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still got magic: Channing Tatum returns for 3rd 'Magic Mike' movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike in the third installment "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with