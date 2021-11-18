Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating

MANILA, Philippines — Recent photos of actor Edu Manzano and actress Cherry Pie Picache sparked rumors that the celebrities are playing sweet music together.

Edu and Cherry Pie co-star in the ABS-CBN teleserye "Marry Me, Marry You,” where they play as each other's love interest.

In her Instagram account, Cherry Pie posted photos of their recent New York trip.

“Amazing and lovely moments in the city that never sleeps," she wrote in the caption.

In their photos together, Cherry Pie and Edu were seen always seated next to each other. Some photos showed them together with Janine Gutierrez, Arci Muñoz, Yam Concepcion and Tim Yap.

VIU Philippines Chief Content Officer Garlic Garcia commented on Cherry Pie's post.

“Eh yung kinikilig ako sa inyo ni @realedumanzano,” she commented.

The actress replied with smiling face with three hearts and smiley throwing a kiss emojis.

Edu and girlfriend Iryne Garcia are no longer following each other on Instagram, fueling breakup speculations and his alleged romance with Cherry Pie.

Edu and Cherry Pie are yet to reveal the real score between them.