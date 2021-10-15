
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Why Gigi de Lana dismisses thoughts of going solo
                        

                           
Bot  Glorioso - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Why Gigi de Lana dismisses thoughts of going solo
Gigi de Lana with her GG Vibes bandmates (from left) Romeo Marquez, LA Arquero, Jake Manalo and Jon Cruz.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Members of the GG Vibes are not discounting the possibility of their vocalist Gigi de Lana breaking away from their group and having a solo singing career one day.



Gigi and the GG Vibes band, composed of Jon Cruz, Romeo Marquez, LA Arquero and Jake Manalo, have been enjoying popularity since they began doing livestream gigs on YouTube late last year. They have successfully gained a following that keeps on multiplying to this day. In fact, their weekly online singing sessions can easily attract up to 800,000 viewers a night.



Gigi’s vocal talent wowed not only the Pinoy music-loving fans but foreign music enthusiasts as well. Thus, curious minds can’t help but wonder about the probability of her taking the solo route as a Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio talent.



If ever that happens, Jon, Romeo, LA and Jake do not see any reason to be worried at all. “Dahil kapatid namin ito, whatever it is that would make her future better is fine with us,” began LA. “Gigi has tremendously helped us and our families so whatever awaits her in the future, it’s really up to her (to decide). We will respect it and we will support her.”



Equally supportive was Romeo, who told Gigi, “Kung saan ka masaya, doon din kami.”



The group’s funnyman Jake, on the other hand, quipped that it won’t matter to him anymore as he’s been planning to fly to the US in January.



Kidding aside, Jake would gladly accept wherever fate will lead them. Same with Jon who said,  “Kung feeling mo makakabuti sa career mo, why not? Of course, I’ll be sad pero hindi ka naman mag-go-grow if you stay in one place. So, to be able to grow, you need to move.”



Gigi never denied that such thought had crossed her mind, yet her heart is against the idea.



“Ayoko silang iwan,” said the 26-year-old singer, who was getting teary-eyed while giving her reasons, “kasi sa totoo lang, nung walang-wala ako, nandyan sila para sa akin. Sinasabi ng puso ko ngayon na hindi. If ever I become a solo artist, I feel like I won’t be happy. Nag-grow ako na kasama ko sila so p’wedeng-pwede ako mag-grow na kasama ko pa rin sila.”



Gigi added that her bandmates accepted her for what she is. “They can tolerate my tantrums and even during times when my singing didn’t go well, they never took it against me. We are family. If I can only tell all that we’ve been through, you’ll surely understand what my heart is feeling.



“I know GG Vibes is not forever but we will find a way for it to become one not on (digital) platforms, but in the hearts of our audience.”



Meanwhile, Gigi and the GG Vibes give a heartbreak song a new sound with the release of her debut single titled Sakalam, under Star Music.



As stated in the media release, Sakalam is a power rock ballad that lyrically tackles a person’s struggle to let go of a broken relationship. The Filipino slang word is the reverse of “malakas,” adding more emphasis to the emotional grief caused by separation as expressed in the song.



Gigi said that she feels the pain of a breakup every time she sings Sakalam, composed by Romeo. “I put myself (in the situation) because I want to let the listener feel the song. Sobrang nakaka-relate din kasi sa mga pinagdaanan ko rin sa buhay.”



She also has an encouraging message to listeners who are experiencing heartbreak. “Even though sakalam talaga siya, what you are feeling is just temporary. The song is not just about heartbreak but also gives a positive vibe, hope.”



(Sakalam, now available on various digital music platforms, has a music video which can be viewed on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GIGI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Julia Barretto shared an advice to people who lost their faith to love. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto ko lang maging masaya siya': Kylie Padilla reacts to Aljur Abrenica allegedly dating AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto ko lang maging masaya siya': Kylie Padilla reacts to Aljur Abrenica allegedly dating AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla reacted on reports claiming that her former husband Aljur Abrenica is dating sexy actress AJ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied that he and sexy actress Ivana Alawi are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay released their full prenuptial photoshoot.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 What&rsquo;s next for Zephanie after Now United boot camp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What’s next for Zephanie after Now United boot camp?


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Idol Philippines winner Zephanie Dimaranan is excited about career possibilities after recently taking part in the Now United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrew E. gets deep about life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrew E. gets deep about life


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Andrew E. may be known for his comedic roles in films, as well as naughty and hilarious lyrics in his songs, but the rapper-comedian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 How ‘Payola Scandal’ gave birth to OPM
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Orly Ilacad and Vic del Rosario Jr. almost went to jail in 1976.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maggie Wilson, Furne One among Filipinos behind UAE's first Miss&nbsp;Universe entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maggie Wilson, Furne One among Filipinos behind UAE's first Miss Universe entry


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One of Amato Couture is the creative director of the national triumvirate that's holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Momoland&nbsp;member Daisy wins court battle to get 92M Won
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Momoland member Daisy wins court battle to get 92M Won


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
This week, news broke that the Seoul Central District Court has sided with K-pop star and former MOMOLAND rapper Daisy, ordering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with