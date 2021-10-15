Why Gigi de Lana dismisses thoughts of going solo

Members of the GG Vibes are not discounting the possibility of their vocalist Gigi de Lana breaking away from their group and having a solo singing career one day.

Gigi and the GG Vibes band, composed of Jon Cruz, Romeo Marquez, LA Arquero and Jake Manalo, have been enjoying popularity since they began doing livestream gigs on YouTube late last year. They have successfully gained a following that keeps on multiplying to this day. In fact, their weekly online singing sessions can easily attract up to 800,000 viewers a night.

Gigi’s vocal talent wowed not only the Pinoy music-loving fans but foreign music enthusiasts as well. Thus, curious minds can’t help but wonder about the probability of her taking the solo route as a Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio talent.

If ever that happens, Jon, Romeo, LA and Jake do not see any reason to be worried at all. “Dahil kapatid namin ito, whatever it is that would make her future better is fine with us,” began LA. “Gigi has tremendously helped us and our families so whatever awaits her in the future, it’s really up to her (to decide). We will respect it and we will support her.”

Equally supportive was Romeo, who told Gigi, “Kung saan ka masaya, doon din kami.”

The group’s funnyman Jake, on the other hand, quipped that it won’t matter to him anymore as he’s been planning to fly to the US in January.

Kidding aside, Jake would gladly accept wherever fate will lead them. Same with Jon who said, “Kung feeling mo makakabuti sa career mo, why not? Of course, I’ll be sad pero hindi ka naman mag-go-grow if you stay in one place. So, to be able to grow, you need to move.”

Gigi never denied that such thought had crossed her mind, yet her heart is against the idea.

“Ayoko silang iwan,” said the 26-year-old singer, who was getting teary-eyed while giving her reasons, “kasi sa totoo lang, nung walang-wala ako, nandyan sila para sa akin. Sinasabi ng puso ko ngayon na hindi. If ever I become a solo artist, I feel like I won’t be happy. Nag-grow ako na kasama ko sila so p’wedeng-pwede ako mag-grow na kasama ko pa rin sila.”

Gigi added that her bandmates accepted her for what she is. “They can tolerate my tantrums and even during times when my singing didn’t go well, they never took it against me. We are family. If I can only tell all that we’ve been through, you’ll surely understand what my heart is feeling.

“I know GG Vibes is not forever but we will find a way for it to become one not on (digital) platforms, but in the hearts of our audience.”

Meanwhile, Gigi and the GG Vibes give a heartbreak song a new sound with the release of her debut single titled Sakalam, under Star Music.

As stated in the media release, Sakalam is a power rock ballad that lyrically tackles a person’s struggle to let go of a broken relationship. The Filipino slang word is the reverse of “malakas,” adding more emphasis to the emotional grief caused by separation as expressed in the song.

Gigi said that she feels the pain of a breakup every time she sings Sakalam, composed by Romeo. “I put myself (in the situation) because I want to let the listener feel the song. Sobrang nakaka-relate din kasi sa mga pinagdaanan ko rin sa buhay.”

She also has an encouraging message to listeners who are experiencing heartbreak. “Even though sakalam talaga siya, what you are feeling is just temporary. The song is not just about heartbreak but also gives a positive vibe, hope.”

(Sakalam, now available on various digital music platforms, has a music video which can be viewed on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel.)