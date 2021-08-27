Whatâ€™s new from Callalily, This Band & Itchyworms?

What’s new from Callalily, This Band & Itchyworms?

The Itchyworms band is turning 25 years old this year and celebrating in a big way. These guys promised a year-long lineup of festivities, including the release of a new single titled Eto Na (Ang Maligayang Araw).

Callalily and This Band release collab: Star power in large doses is what this collaboration between Callalily and This Band is all about. Callalily, fronted by Kean Cipriano, has been one of the top alt-rock bands in the country for the past 15 years. As for This Band, it is a hot discovery from only three years ago and is known for hugot love songs.

The initial reaction to this one is probably not possible. They are too different and will not sound well together. But then, anything is possible and despite naysayers, they did collaborate. Now that the single titled Bahala Na is out there to enjoy, all I can say is, isn’t it great that they went ahead and recorded this very special song.

Bahala Na is a songwriting coup. Cipriano reaped hits for Callalily by composing tunes like Magbalik, Pansamantala, Litrato, Pasan, Minsan, Take My Hand and others. This Band keyboard player and resident composer Euwie Von Loria was responsible for Di Na Babalik, Hindi Na Nga and one of the biggest-selling records of the past two years, Kahit Ayaw Mo Na. Cipriano loved that song and Loria has been a Callalily fan for years.

The result takes apart a relationship that seems to be going nowhere. That is why it says Bahala Na, which is the same as leaving everything to fate. Maybe it will work. Maybe not. But until whatever happens, there will be love. Uncertain, yes. But isn’t that better than nothing? Telling this tale are Cipriano and This Band’s girl singer, Andrea Manzano of the heartbreak tones. Together, they create a new kind of hugot magic.

The Itchyworms’ celebration continues: The long-famous band turned 25 years old this year and they are celebrating in a big way. These guys promised a year-long line-up of festivities made up of assorted goodies for their fans. And for the week just passed, it was the release of a new single titled Eto Na (Ang Maligayang Araw).

Despite this being the time of the pandemic, Eto Na is in an optimistic mood. The melody bounces and the lyrics augur well of the promise of a bright future. Also, as can be expected from Itchyworms, the tune is hook-filled and laden with the band’s trademark bluesy touches. It is indeed a sweet addition to all of the treats that the group has been putting out these past months.

Eto Na comes after the release of the album Waiting for the End to Start on vinyl which sold out really fast. There was also the single, The Life I Know, which came with a stop motion animation video. And then there is also a podcast. This in Worms Upon a Time (An Itchyworms Podcast) available on Spotify, where they talk about their past 25 years.

And that is not all there is to it. Remember, Itchyworms is celebrating throughout this entire year. So you can bet that the band will continue to make announcements about what interesting projects they are busy with these days.

Classic Filipino albums are now on Amazon: Here is great news for fans of Filipino music residing in the United States. Top quality vinyl reissues of classic pop albums from the Vicor label are now available on the online store Amazon.

There is no need anymore to ship those LPs all the way from the Philippines or to beg friends and relatives coming for a visit, which is not that often nowadays, to bring copies. Now, those interested to buy those albums can simply go to the Amazon site, make their order and then wait a day or two for the package to be delivered.

The first titles on stock are definitely must-haves, Tatak, a greatest hits collection by Rico Puno and Himig Natin by the Juan de la Cruz band. Soon the line-up will also include Batucada sa Calesa with the music of Bong Penera, the first album of VST&Co and the self-titled debut album by Ric Segreto. The LPs were pressed in the U.S. of A. and cost only US$39 each.