Alice Dixson admits she was often late to film shoots as a teen

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson admitted that she did not take acting seriously when she entered showbiz as a teenager, recalling how her frequent tardiness to film shoots affected her working relationships, including with fellow actress Dina Bonnevie.

In her guest appearance on GMA-7’s “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Alice said she began acting at 17 but initially treated it as a hobby rather than a profession.

“I did it because it was fun, I didn’t really treat it as work. So, hindi ko minahal at nirespeto ang trabahong ibinigay sa akin as a teenager,” she said.

“I’ve felt that it was, you know, really not work, and I was always late,” she added.

The actress acknowledged that her tardiness showed a lack of respect for her co-workers, who had to wait for her on set.

“You don’t respect your katrabaho kapag lagi kang late, ’cause you’re not respecting their time, so when I was younger I was like that,” she said.

The actress also admitted that her nightlife contributed to her habit of arriving late, as she would often go clubbing and stay up late.

“Then I would say I’m not feeling well para mag-trabaho in the morning. Hindi ko minamahal ang trabaho,” she recalled.

Alice said her attitude toward acting changed when she was given another opportunity to return to showbiz in her 20s, with the help of Regal Entertainment matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde.

It was during this period that she began to appreciate acting as a profession and recognize the importance of commitment and professionalism.

“Doon ko na-realize I really love what I do. I love acting. Let me give it the full love and professionalism and care that it should have,” she said.

Alice added that she was later nominated for an award, while producers began to appreciate her more as she developed a deeper passion for her craft.

“And that’s when I started, I think I got nominated for an award back then, and then nag-grew 'yung pagmamahal ng producers sa akin,” she said.

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