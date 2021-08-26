




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Peru wins Mister Supranational 2021, Philippines in Top 20
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 8:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Peru wins Mister Supranational 2021, Philippines in Top 20
Varo Vargas of Peru (left) was announced as new Mister Supranational; finalist John Adajar of the Philippines
 Varo Vargas, John Adajar via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Varo Vargas of Peru bested 38 other Supra brothers at the close of this year's final show at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in southern Poland's city of Nowy Sacz in the Malopolska region, to emerge as the 6th Mister Supranational winner.



The overjoyed Peruvian singer-songwriter slumped down to his knees in tears after his country was announced, prompting last year's winner, Nate Crnkovich, to lift him back to his feet. Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe handed out the trophies to all the winners.



His court is comprised of Abdel-Kacem Tefridj (Togo/Supra Top Model challenge winner), William Badell (Venezuela), Santosh Upadhyaya (Nepal - Supra Influencer Challenge winner) and Lucas-Muñoz Alonso (Spain) as runners-up in descending order.



The other five candidates who made it to the Top 10 were Raffael Fiedler (Malta), Rahul Rajasekharan (India), Ivan Oleaca Gomez (Dominican Republic), Gustavo Rosas (Mexico) and Supra Fan Vote winner Okky Alparese of Indonesia.



The other 10 delegates who made it to the Top 20 were Derrel Lampe (Aruba), Marek Jastrab (Slovakia), Manuel Molano (Colombia), Theodore Biem (Haiti), Spyros Nicolaidis (Greece), David Kremen (Czech Republic), Francisco Vergara (Puerto Rico), Daniel Borzewski (Poland) and John Adajar (Philippines).



John's roommate, Cho Youngdong of Korea, was voted Mister Friendship by the candidates themselves.



The pageant proper started with the guys in a swimwear showcase of board shorts, followed by a sportswear parade. The finalists then changed to their formal wear. Miss Supranational Carribean 2019 Yaliza Burgos served as interpreter to some of the Spanish-speaking gentlemen.



After the Top 5 interview, Nate Crnkovich did his farewell walk.



This year's selection committee included outgoing winner Nate Crnkovich of the United States, newly-crowned Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe of Namibia, and Miss Supranational organization president Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski.



Hosted by Ivan Podrez and Anna Matlewska, the coronation rites was beamed all throughout Poland via the PolSat network. In the Web-based national pageant community, the final show was live-streamed through the KTX network. It was likewise streamed to the overseas Filipino community through the TFC iPTV platform.



RELATED: Philippines' John Adajar performs well at Mister Supranational 2021 challenges


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SUPRANATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in Edsa on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 iQiyi finds &lsquo;growing&rsquo; global audience for C-dramas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
iQiyi finds ‘growing’ global audience for C-dramas


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Streaming platform iQiyi has found a growing audience worldwide, not just in Asia, for Chinese dramas also known as C-dr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How GMA Pinoy TV keeps fans all over the world stronger together
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How GMA Pinoy TV keeps fans all over the world stronger together


                              

                                                                  By Angel Javier Cruz |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pandemic has greatly changed our day-to-day living, especially on how we maintain personal relationships at a safe distance,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Alamat members share what they're looking for in a Filipina


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If you're a Magiliw, then you're in for a treat!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Four years since production for the sequel started, "On The Job: The Missing 8" finally screens on HBO Go starting September...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe is set to star in the Hollywood film "The Chelsea Cowboy." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with