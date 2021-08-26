Peru wins Mister Supranational 2021, Philippines in Top 20

Varo Vargas of Peru (left) was announced as new Mister Supranational; finalist John Adajar of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Varo Vargas of Peru bested 38 other Supra brothers at the close of this year's final show at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in southern Poland's city of Nowy Sacz in the Malopolska region, to emerge as the 6th Mister Supranational winner.

The overjoyed Peruvian singer-songwriter slumped down to his knees in tears after his country was announced, prompting last year's winner, Nate Crnkovich, to lift him back to his feet. Miss Supranational 2021 Chanique Rabe handed out the trophies to all the winners.

His court is comprised of Abdel-Kacem Tefridj (Togo/Supra Top Model challenge winner), William Badell (Venezuela), Santosh Upadhyaya (Nepal - Supra Influencer Challenge winner) and Lucas-Muñoz Alonso (Spain) as runners-up in descending order.

The other five candidates who made it to the Top 10 were Raffael Fiedler (Malta), Rahul Rajasekharan (India), Ivan Oleaca Gomez (Dominican Republic), Gustavo Rosas (Mexico) and Supra Fan Vote winner Okky Alparese of Indonesia.

The other 10 delegates who made it to the Top 20 were Derrel Lampe (Aruba), Marek Jastrab (Slovakia), Manuel Molano (Colombia), Theodore Biem (Haiti), Spyros Nicolaidis (Greece), David Kremen (Czech Republic), Francisco Vergara (Puerto Rico), Daniel Borzewski (Poland) and John Adajar (Philippines).

John's roommate, Cho Youngdong of Korea, was voted Mister Friendship by the candidates themselves.

The pageant proper started with the guys in a swimwear showcase of board shorts, followed by a sportswear parade. The finalists then changed to their formal wear. Miss Supranational Carribean 2019 Yaliza Burgos served as interpreter to some of the Spanish-speaking gentlemen.

After the Top 5 interview, Nate Crnkovich did his farewell walk.

This year's selection committee included outgoing winner Nate Crnkovich of the United States, newly-crowned Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe of Namibia, and Miss Supranational organization president Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski.

Hosted by Ivan Podrez and Anna Matlewska, the coronation rites was beamed all throughout Poland via the PolSat network. In the Web-based national pageant community, the final show was live-streamed through the KTX network. It was likewise streamed to the overseas Filipino community through the TFC iPTV platform.

