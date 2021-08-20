Philippines' John Adajar performs well at Mister Supranational 2021 challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Like her female counterpart, Dindi Pajares, Mister Supranational Philippines 2021 John Adajar is doing well in his pre-pageant challenges.

The 5'11" two-time mixed martial arts world champion from Laguna made it to the leaderboard in the Supra Chat with Ann challenge.

In random order, John placed in the Top 10 with Santosh Upadhyaya (Nepal), Fabien Moutavornan Mounoussamy (France), João Henrique Lemes (Brazil), Raffael Fiedler (Malta), Okky Alparese (Indonesia), Varo Vargas (Peru), Abu Bakarr Tarawalie (Sierra Leone), Rahul Rajasekharan (India) and Akshar Birbal (South Africa).

Miss/Mister Supranational Philippines franchise holder Arnold L. Vegafria is excited about the country's participation in this prestigious pageant that highlights glamour, fashion, and natural beauty. It is the national organization's first time to send representatives after acquiring the national franchise last year.

"We were actually more than ready to field our candidates when we finalized our partnership with the Miss/Mister Supranational organization last year. But it was unfortunate to set aside our plans because of the global scenario these days. I'm very certain that the Philippines stands a good chance of claiming the titles and putting us back on the pageant mapm" Vegafria said.

The Mister Supranational 2021 candidates also had their talent and top model challenges.

The five entrants who presented their pieces were Nipun Kaewruan of Thailand, who presented a dance with martial arts movements; Santosh Upadhyaya of Nepal drew an image while humming a traditional chant; Varo Vargas of Peru did an a capella rendition of a song he wrote; Francisco Vergara of Puerto Rico essayed a cover of "You Raised Me Up;" and Daniel Borzewski of Poland did a song-and-dance number.

In the Top Model challenge, Raffael Fiedler of Malta, Manuel Molano of Colombia, and Abdel-Kacem Tefridj of Togo were chosen as the Top 3 finalists from a crop of 11 semifinalists that included Sierra Leone, Venezuela, Belgium, Mexico, Peru, Spain Slovakia and Morocco.

Unlike their distaff counterpart, no male winner was proclaimed in the talent competition. The victor will be announced on the final show, together with the ultimate winner of the Top Model challenge.

The Miss Supranational pageant started in Poland in 2009. Seven years later, the Mister Supranational also started in Poland. These two pageants, together with the national pageant of the Miss Poland search, form the 'Muszynianka' or the Festival of Beauty. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand and Nate Crnkovich of the United States currently holds the Supranational titles.

As previously announced by Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, the Supranational pageants was originally scheduled at the end of 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

