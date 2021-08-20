




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Philippines' John Adajar performs well at Mister Supranational 2021 challenges
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 6:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' John Adajar performs well at Mister Supranational 2021 challenges
Mister Supranational Philippines 2021 John Adajar 
John Adajar via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Like her female counterpart, Dindi Pajares, Mister Supranational Philippines 2021 John Adajar is doing well in his pre-pageant challenges.



The 5'11" two-time mixed martial arts world champion from Laguna made it to the leaderboard in the Supra Chat with Ann challenge.



In random order, John placed in the Top 10 with Santosh Upadhyaya (Nepal), Fabien Moutavornan Mounoussamy (France), João Henrique Lemes (Brazil), Raffael Fiedler (Malta), Okky Alparese (Indonesia), Varo Vargas (Peru), Abu Bakarr Tarawalie (Sierra Leone), Rahul Rajasekharan (India) and Akshar Birbal (South Africa).



Miss/Mister Supranational Philippines franchise holder Arnold L. Vegafria is excited about the country's participation in this prestigious pageant that highlights glamour, fashion, and natural beauty. It is the national organization's first time to send representatives after acquiring the national franchise last year.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by John Adajar (@johnadajar)








 



"We were actually more than ready to field our candidates when we finalized our partnership with the Miss/Mister Supranational organization last year. But it was unfortunate to set aside our plans because of the global scenario these days. I'm very certain that the Philippines stands a good chance of claiming the titles and putting us back on the pageant mapm" Vegafria said.



The Mister Supranational 2021 candidates also had their talent and top model challenges.



The five entrants who presented their pieces were Nipun Kaewruan of Thailand, who presented a dance with martial arts movements; Santosh Upadhyaya of Nepal drew an image while humming a traditional chant; Varo Vargas of Peru did an a capella rendition of a song he wrote; Francisco Vergara of Puerto Rico essayed a cover of "You Raised Me Up;" and Daniel Borzewski of Poland did a song-and-dance number.



In the Top Model challenge, Raffael Fiedler of Malta, Manuel Molano of Colombia, and Abdel-Kacem Tefridj of Togo were chosen as the Top 3 finalists from a crop of 11 semifinalists that included Sierra Leone, Venezuela, Belgium, Mexico, Peru, Spain Slovakia and Morocco.



Unlike their distaff counterpart, no male winner was proclaimed in the talent competition. The victor will be announced on the final show, together with the ultimate winner of the Top Model challenge.



The Miss Supranational pageant started in Poland in 2009. Seven years later, the Mister Supranational also started in Poland. These two pageants, together with the national pageant of the Miss Poland search, form the 'Muszynianka' or the Festival of Beauty. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand and Nate Crnkovich of the United States currently holds the Supranational titles.



As previously announced by Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, the Supranational pageants was originally scheduled at the end of 2020 but was postponed due to the global pandemic.



RELATED: Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SUPRANATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
YouTuber couple Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat, most popularly known as "JaMill," deleted their channel to focus on and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Iya Villania revealed how she felt the unconditional love of husband Drew Arellano. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT Boys&rsquo; Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT Boys’ Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids finalist Mackie Empuerto didn’t experience winning big when he joined the reality singing competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares was selected as one of two candidates in the Asian region for the recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Movie promo? Like Paolo Contis, Yen Santos also unfollows everyone on Instagram
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Movie promo? Like Paolo Contis, Yen Santos also unfollows everyone on Instagram


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Social media users noticed that Kapamilya actress Yen Santos is also no longer following anyone on her Instagram account,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino explained why he suddenly organized a virtual drinking session online with his fans last w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment released the teaser of the much-awaited screen reunion of Coco Martin and Julia Montes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
No, he is not South Korean or of Asian descent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with