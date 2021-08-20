Movie promo? Like Paolo Contis, Yen Santos also unfollows everyone on Instagram

Paolo Contis, Yen Santos star in 'A Far Away Land'

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users noticed that Kapamilya actress Yen Santos is also no longer following anyone on her Instagram account, just like her co-star Paolo Contis, who unfollowed even girlfriend LJ Reyes.

Paolo and Yen star in the Netflix film "A Far Away Land," which began streaming yesterday.

Yen's Instagram account, as of today, has two million followers and 148 posts, but the actress is following zero.

Yen's latest post was a photo with Paolo promoting their Netflix film.

“It just feels natural with you. – Majhoy #AFarawayLand streaming tomorrow!”

The actress also posted a calamansi juice on her Instagram story and tagged Paolo in the post.

The calamansi juice, however, has a big symbolism in their movie.

Social media users are intrigued with how Yen and Paolo unfollowed everyone, but some speculate that it is just a publicity stunt for the movie.

Some internet users, however, asked why that if it were just a movie promo, then why should Paolo need to delete all photos of LJ and her son with Paulo Avelino from his Instagram account?

RELATED: Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos