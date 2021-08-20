




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Movie promo? Like Paolo Contis, Yen Santos also unfollows everyone on Instagram
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 3:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Movie promo? Like Paolo Contis, Yen Santos also unfollows everyone on Instagram
Paolo Contis, Yen Santos star in 'A Far Away Land'
Netflix / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users noticed that Kapamilya actress Yen Santos is also no longer following anyone on her Instagram account, just like her co-star Paolo Contis, who unfollowed even girlfriend LJ Reyes.



Paolo and Yen star in the Netflix film "A Far Away Land," which began streaming yesterday. 



Yen's Instagram account, as of today, has two million followers and 148 posts, but the actress is following zero.



Yen's latest post was a photo with Paolo promoting their Netflix film. 



“It just feels natural with you. – Majhoy #AFarawayLand streaming tomorrow!” 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by YS (@ysantos)








 



The actress also posted a calamansi juice on her Instagram story and tagged Paolo in the post. 



The calamansi juice, however, has a big symbolism in their movie. 



Social media users are intrigued with how Yen and Paolo unfollowed everyone, but some speculate that it is just a publicity stunt for the movie. 



Some internet users, however, asked why that if it were just a movie promo, then why should Paolo need to delete all photos of LJ and her son with Paulo Avelino from his Instagram account?



RELATEDPaolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAOLO CONTIS
                                                      YEN SANTOS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Iya Villania revealed how she felt the unconditional love of husband Drew Arellano. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Nikko Natividad defended Arjo Atayde over accusations that the actor allegedly just left his film crew after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT Boys&rsquo; Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT Boys’ Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids finalist Mackie Empuerto didn’t experience winning big when he joined the reality singing competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares was selected as one of two candidates in the Asian region for the recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakakabaliw lang': Paulo Avelino explains why he suddenly organized 'e-numan'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino explained why he suddenly organized a virtual drinking session online with his fans last w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Huling pag-ibig': Julia Montes, Coco Martin 'Ang Probinsyano' trailer released


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment released the teaser of the much-awaited screen reunion of Coco Martin and Julia Montes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JaMill deletes YouTube channel with 12M followers to save relationship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
YouTuber couple Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Manabat, most popularly known as "JaMill," deleted their channel to focus on and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
No, he is not South Korean or of Asian descent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with