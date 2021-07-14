




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split: Maika Rivera denies third party accusations
Actress Maika Rivera
Maika Rivera via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split: Maika Rivera denies third party accusations

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 1:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maika Rivera clarified that she is not the third party in the recent breakup of celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.



In Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Maika aired her side by saying that she didn’t know why social media users pointed at her as the alleged third party. 



“To be honest, kung bakit ako ang natuturong third party, hindi ko po alam kung saan nanggagaling 'yon. Ang naiisip ko lang, nag-comment po kasi ako sa isang post ni Kuya Aljur and Kapampangan pa po 'yung comment ko about sa earings niya, to translate in Tagalog, 'Kuya ang ganda ng tingga mo.' May mga nag-comment na, speculate then pumutok 'yung isyu. So ako po siguro 'yung nature,” Maika said.  



“But I can honestly say with my whole heart na hindi po ako 'yung third party,” she added.  



 






 



Maika also said that she didn’t see herself destroying someone’s relationship because she already experienced it. 



“Nangyari na po sa akin 'yan, nangyari na rin po sa malapit sa akin and ayoko pong maging gano'n, hindi po ako 'yon. Malaki po at mataas ang respeto ko kay Ate Kylie. Napakaganda niya pong babae, napaka-strong niya po, so never ko pong gagawin 'yon,” she said.  



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Maika Rivera (@riveramaika)








 



The young actress shared that she last saw and spoke with Aljur before the pandemic and he introduced Kylie to her. 



“Nakapagwork lang po kami (Aljur) together sa 'Ipaglaban Mo' at 'Sandugo' but hindi naman po kami nakakapagusap, hindi po kami nagkikita. Ang last usap namin at kita ay before the pandemic. Nando'n din po si Ate Kylie, pinakilala niya po ako. Kaya wala po talangang malisya. Hindi po talaga ako,” she said. 



Robin Padilla recently revealed that her daughter Kylie and Aljur broke up because of infidelity. 



RELATEDKylie Padilla ready to move into a new home after confirmation of split with Aljur



Pag-Muslimin mo na lang': Robin Padilla advises amid rumored 3rd party in Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica split 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALJUR ABRENICA
                                                      KYLIE PADILLA
                                                      MAIKA RIVERA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexandra Daddario doesn&rsquo;t want to be a &lsquo;trophy wife&rsquo; in The White Lotus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexandra Daddario doesn’t want to be a ‘trophy wife’ in The White Lotus


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
What is supposed to be a wonderful honeymoon in a tropical paradise becomes the unravelling of a marriage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Johnny Manahan now officially a Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Johnny Manahan now officially a Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan is now officially a Kapuso. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The stars of the upcoming iWant mini-series "My Sunset Girl" shared their thoughts on their embattled network, ABS-CBN,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The new set of beauty queens that will represent the country in international pageants were crowned earlier at the 57th edition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Para pamarisan tayo ng iba': Melai Cantiveros on helping Francine Diaz to pay electricity bill
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Para pamarisan tayo ng iba': Melai Cantiveros on helping Francine Diaz to pay electricity bill


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
 Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros pointed out the beauty of sharing and caring to others as she helped new actress Francine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual appears on 'ASAP Natin 'To,' goes viral for ABS-CBN comeback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual appears on 'ASAP Natin 'To,' goes viral for ABS-CBN comeback


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actor Piolo Pascual’s virtual appearance on “ASAP Natin ‘To" trended online as he vowed to see his Kapamilyas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan celebrate 1st anniversary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan celebrate 1st anniversary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban celebrated her first anniversary with boyfriend Gregg Homan. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tony Labrusca physical injuries case dismissed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tony Labrusca physical injuries case dismissed


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The slight physical injuries case filed against Kapamilya actor Tony Labrusca was dismissed by the Makati prosecutor's office...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
When ABS-CBN Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe remarked that it was good to see him remain loyal to the network, the director...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Awesome' but 'difficult': Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil on Binibining Pilipinas 2021 judging experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Awesome' but 'difficult': Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil on Binibining Pilipinas 2021 judging experience


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya on- and off-screen couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were among the judges at the 57th edition of Binibining...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with