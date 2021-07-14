Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split: Maika Rivera denies third party accusations

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maika Rivera clarified that she is not the third party in the recent breakup of celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.

In Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Maika aired her side by saying that she didn’t know why social media users pointed at her as the alleged third party.

“To be honest, kung bakit ako ang natuturong third party, hindi ko po alam kung saan nanggagaling 'yon. Ang naiisip ko lang, nag-comment po kasi ako sa isang post ni Kuya Aljur and Kapampangan pa po 'yung comment ko about sa earings niya, to translate in Tagalog, 'Kuya ang ganda ng tingga mo.' May mga nag-comment na, speculate then pumutok 'yung isyu. So ako po siguro 'yung nature,” Maika said.

“But I can honestly say with my whole heart na hindi po ako 'yung third party,” she added.

Maika also said that she didn’t see herself destroying someone’s relationship because she already experienced it.

“Nangyari na po sa akin 'yan, nangyari na rin po sa malapit sa akin and ayoko pong maging gano'n, hindi po ako 'yon. Malaki po at mataas ang respeto ko kay Ate Kylie. Napakaganda niya pong babae, napaka-strong niya po, so never ko pong gagawin 'yon,” she said.

The young actress shared that she last saw and spoke with Aljur before the pandemic and he introduced Kylie to her.

“Nakapagwork lang po kami (Aljur) together sa 'Ipaglaban Mo' at 'Sandugo' but hindi naman po kami nakakapagusap, hindi po kami nagkikita. Ang last usap namin at kita ay before the pandemic. Nando'n din po si Ate Kylie, pinakilala niya po ako. Kaya wala po talangang malisya. Hindi po talaga ako,” she said.

Robin Padilla recently revealed that her daughter Kylie and Aljur broke up because of infidelity.

