Kylie Padilla ready to move into a new home after confirmation of split with Aljur
Actress Kylie Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that she and her two sons are ready to move into their new home. 



In her Instagram account, Kylie posted a photo of her in her new place. 



“Our new place is almost ready for my boys and I to move in and I’m so excited,” Kylie wrote. 



A post shared by KYLIE (@kylienicolepadilla)








The post came after her father Robin Padilla revealed that she and Aljur Abrenica have already split because of third party. 



In a statement, Kylie said they need respect in this trying times as she and Aljur will have a co-parenting setup. 



“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” Kylie said.



“We pray and hope that we will become better persons through this experience and will bring out the best in all of us. Thank you for your love and support,” she added.



Kylie and Aljur married in December 2018.



Kylie Padilla breaks silence over split with Aljur Abrenica 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

