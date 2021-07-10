




































































 




   

   









Janine Gutierrez's first ABS-CBN teleserye reveals first images

                     

                        

                           


                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 11:12am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez's first teleserye in ABS-CBN is going to be light and relatable. The 10-minute wedding video for her show "Marry Me, Marry You" premiered to warm welcome on all of ABS-CBN's social media platforms on June 30.



"Tagal ko nang pinagdarasal ng ganitong klaseng kwento na sweet, heartfelt, romantic pero comedy. At tsaka talagang napapakita yung nararanasan at hinahangad natin sa mga buhay natin," Janine said in the video.



She plays Camille who will fall in love with Andrei, played by Paulo Avelino.



The show's co-director Dwein Baltazar said that Camille and Andrei are characters who come from two completely different families and worlds. Her co-director, Jojo Saguin, added that it will be light and nothing heavy.



"Hindi siya typical teleserye na marubdob. As much as possible, our goal is to be light pero nakakapag-iyak ng tao. Hindi yung may walling, matataas yung mga boses, may sigawan. Dito ita-try natin na ibahin. Although kahit siya light, may kurot sa puso," Saguin explained.



Like Janine, Sunshine Dizon and Jake Ejercito are also making their debut in an ABS-CBN teleserye through “Marry Me, Marry You.”



The star-studded cast also includes seasoned actors Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and Edu Manzano.



Also part of the cast are up-and-coming young stars EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, Fino Herrera, Adrian Lindayag, Keann Johnson, Angelica Lao, Analain Salvador and Meanne Espinoza.



Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Marry Me, Marry You” will soon air on ABS-CBN platforms.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

