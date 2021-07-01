After BTS like, AC Bonifacio gets Cardi B approval

MANILA, Philippines — AC Bonifacio keeps on impressing international stars with her dance covers of their hits.

Yesterday, Star Magic tweeted that their talent has earned the approval of Cardi B, singer of "UP." This was after Bonifacio uploaded her cover of the rapper's song on her YouTube channel.

Cardi B shared a screenshot of AC's dance cover on her Instagram story.



AC is known to her 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube for her dance covers. She gained attention for her dance covers of songs by B.I., Selena Gomez and K-pop acts BTS and Blackpink.

thank you starmagic fam!!! love you guys forever!! ?? https://t.co/OvR4S1PBbS — ac (@BonifacioAc) June 30, 2021

She even won Blackpink's "How You Like" That cover contest.

Earlier last month, AC's dance cover was liked by Korean superstar boyband BTS.

