'My heart goes out to Britney': Christina Aguilera supports Britney Spears over conservatorship issue

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Christina Aguilera showed her support to her long-time friend and fellow pop star Britney Spears, who asked to end her conservatorship.

In a series of tweets, Christina said she’s been thinking of Britney lately.

"These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," Christina said.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable," she added.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The “I Turn To You” singer said that the harmful mental and emotional damage to Britney is nothing to be taken lightly.

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness," she said.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world," she added.

Britney gave a rare public testimony last week, asking to end her conservatorship

“I feel ganged up on, bullied, left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things and more so," Britney said in her closing remarks.

RELATED: 'Traumatized' Britney Spears urges judge to end guardianship