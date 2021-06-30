Sanya stays humble despite First Yaya success

She warms everyone’s heart with her endearing character Yaya Melody. Since First Yaya will air its final episode on Friday, July 2, Sanya Lopez will have to do the inevitable: Say goodbye to her first title role. However, she might just stash it away for a possible book two.

“Yung pagiging mas makatao (Being more humane, and kind to all),” answered Sanya when asked about personal and professional lessons gained from playing Melody in a virtual media call via Zoom, “at kung paano namin pang mas mahalin ang mga trabaho namin (and valuing more our work).” Lady Luck has been on her side as Sanya still gets to act and entertain viewers, despite the global health crisis. She is also seen in Agimat ng Agila Saturday nights at 7:15.

“I have gotten a deeper understanding of (the life of nannies and house helps), our life and (the importance of) time spent with family,” added Sanya. “Nagkaroon ako lalo ng respect sa kanila (I have more respect for the work that they do).” She also realized that people have their own struggles, and all are valuable, regardless of their station in life.

All this is seen in the stories of Melody’s working-class Reyes family and President Glenn’s (played by Gabby Concepcion) affluent Acosta family.

“Isang bagay na na-realize ko dito sa First Yaya ay mahirap palang gumanap nang rom-com (Another thing I’ve realized while doing First Yaya is, how tough it is to play a rom-com role),” said Sanya, who has done drama, fantasy, thriller, romance, supernatural and action before. “There are still many roles and characters I wou ld like to play. I hope to do another rom-com to further hone my a cting skills in it.” This only shows that Sanya had a pleasant experi ence doing the primetime series, which was witness to her undeniable chemistry with leading man Gabby. They did complement each other well.

“Honestly, I was surprised,” said Sanya. “I think the lock-in t aping did help us as well. Mas nakilala namin ang isa’t-isa (It allowed us to get to know each other better). Working with him was never difficult, kasi kaya niyang mag-adjust, kaya niyang makibagay sa’yo (He was reliable and giving). Parang kahit sino na (ang) i-partner sa kanya, I think, magkakaroon rin naman ng chemistry.”

That’s why Sanya found working with Gabby easy and relaxed. “Hindi niya talaga pinaramdam sa akin na mahirap siyang katrabaho,” recalled she. “I’m very happy to have been paired with him in this project. (Doing scenes with him) was easy for me although (I got nervous every time) at ayokong maalis yung kaba na ‘yun. I have learned a lot from him as an actor.”

The actress also acknowledged the work of director LA Madridejos in translating her and Gabby’s chemistry on the small screen, which is well-received by viewers.

The success of First Yaya, said Sanya, does not rest on one person’s shoulders alone, but on the entire cast. The creative and production people like writers and directors deserve a pat on the back as well, added she.

“Hanggang ngayon, ganun pa rin po (I’m still the same person),” said Sanya on starring in a hit TV series. “I’m thankful that I have become part of it.” The GMA Artist Center talent remains humble from the time she was tapped as the unanimous choice to replace Marian Rivera (the first choice for the Yaya Melody role) last year. Since the lock-in taping would prevent the latter from attending to her mother duties, Marian begged off.

What Sanya will miss the most about the original TV series, on the other hand, is the samahan (camaraderie) among stars, who have bravely embraced the new-normal of working. “Kung paano kami lahat nag-grow (also on how we all have grown as a person and as an actor),” she added. “and on how direk LA has taught us (to approach our roles). Napakalaki yung na itulong (niya) sa amin at sa bawat character na ginagampanan namin.”

With its consistently high ratings, First Yaya deserves another book to further explore the relationships between Melody and Glenn and their families.

“Let’s pray that there’s gonna be book two,” said Sanya, “Kapag para sa atin, ibibigay (yan) (If it’s meant to be, then it will happen).” The actress also couldn’t help bu t agree that time passes quickly by saying that “parang kailangan lang na nagkita-kita tayo nang ganito nang magsisimula pa lang tayo… simula pa lang nang ginagawa namin ito, hindi po kami nag-expect ng kahit na ano, at ganun din po ang turo sa amin ni direk LA (We just started working a few months ago with no expectations at all.) “ Sana hanggang huli ay maging maganda ang resulta nang First Yaya at naniniwala ako na maganda dahil maganda yung samahan natin (I believe that it will end on a high note because the cast and the crew worked together)… Minahal ko na po si Yaya Melody, Maraming salamat sa tiwala na binigay ninyo sa akin, maraming salamat sa pamilyang nabuo dito sa First Yaya (aside from the good working relationship and) the friendship.”

Surely, viewers will join Sanya in looking forward to another modern fairy tale-inspired TV series that will make everyone feel the kilig and love again. Many are now crossing their fingers. Watch the last three episodes of First Yaya after 24 Oras.