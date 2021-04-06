'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna revealed that she met boyfriend Derek Ramsay at the right time that’s why she accepted the engagement.

In her interview with G3 San Diego in an Instagram Live session last night, the blogger asked her, "What were you sure about with Derek that you weren't sure about with John Lloyd?"

"Okay, first is the connection. It's the communication. And he [Derek] met me at the right time. He met me during the pandemic. I fixed myself, I worked on myself, I did a lot of inner work, so at that time [that we met], I knew what I wanted na. I knew what was good for me, I knew what was bad for me. And when I made better choices for myself, that's when things just started to come in and everything just made sense," Ellen said.

The sexy actress said she was happy even without Derek in her life but the Kapuso actor just made it better.

"I was content and happy without him [Derek]. I didn't have that desperate vibe of trying to look for love, looking for a guy to complete me. I was already complete. And then when Derek came, he just made it better, more beautiful," she said.

Ellen also said that she and Derek communicate well unlike her past relationships.

"My relationships before did not work because I would not communicate well. I would shut down. And when I worked on myself, that's when I learned to communicate in a healthy way. So timing si Derek talaga. And that's how it works, that's how our relationship works because we communicate well," she said.

