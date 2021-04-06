CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna revealed that she met boyfriend Derek Ramsay at the right time that’s why she accepted the engagement. 

In her interview with G3 San Diego in an Instagram Live session last night, the blogger asked her, "What were you sure about with Derek that you weren't sure about with John Lloyd?"

"Okay, first is the connection. It's the communication. And he [Derek] met me at the right time. He met me during the pandemic. I fixed myself, I worked on myself, I did a lot of inner work, so at that time [that we met], I knew what I wanted na. I knew what was good for me, I knew what was bad for me. And when I made better choices for myself, that's when things just started to come in and everything just made sense," Ellen said. 

The sexy actress said she was happy even without Derek in her life but the Kapuso actor just made it better. 

 

 

"I was content and happy without him [Derek]. I didn't have that desperate vibe of trying to look for love, looking for a guy to complete me. I was already complete. And then when Derek came, he just made it better, more beautiful," she said. 

Ellen also said that she and Derek communicate well unlike her past relationships. 

"My relationships before did not work because I would not communicate well. I would shut down. And when I worked on myself, that's when I learned to communicate in a healthy way. So timing si Derek talaga. And that's how it works, that's how our relationship works because we communicate well," she said. 

RELATED: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship

'Grateful that you said yes': Derek Ramsay tells Ellen Adarna after accepting proposal
 

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The seasoned actress plays as mother to Gabby Concepcion's fictional Philippine president character in the currently airing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson hits back at &lsquo;human nature&rsquo; to be &lsquo;judgmental&rsquo; of relationships
Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
“Marami rin akong sakripisyo din. Marami akong nasasakripisyo din dahil sa pag-ibig."
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente&nbsp;
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Yam then broke into tears upon recalling her last conversation with Claire. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations
Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
In a virtual press conference earlier, Yam admitted to Philstar.com and other media that many people, including netizens through...
Entertainment
fbfb
A man called Fr. Salty
A man called Fr. Salty
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Last March 24, the Jesuit community woke up to the sad, shocking news that Fr. Salty de la Rama SJ, headmaster of Ateneo de...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Mainit na mainit!&rsquo;: Gerald Anderson on experiencing real-life &lsquo;Init Sa Magdamag&rsquo;
‘Mainit na mainit!’: Gerald Anderson on experiencing real-life ‘Init Sa Magdamag’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 minutes ago
“Nabunutan ako ng tinik!”
Entertainment
fbfb
After Arci Mu&ntilde;oz prank, JM de Guzman says love can make him better
After Arci Muñoz prank, JM de Guzman says love can make him better
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman believes that love can make him a better person.
Entertainment
fbfb
Mat Ranillo III is enjoying his Lolo time
Mat Ranillo III is enjoying his Lolo time
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Where do actors go when they retire (sans regrets) from showbiz?
Entertainment
fbfb
Fresh faces lead the way in Netflix&rsquo;s Shadow and Bone
Fresh faces lead the way in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Netflix is premiering on April 23 Shadow and Bone, a live-action series based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse fantasy-adventure...
Entertainment
fbfb
A movie channel for every Pinoy to enjoy
A movie channel for every Pinoy to enjoy
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Aside from TV series, Filipinos have a penchant for movies. They find joy in watching a title in just one sitting and experiencing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with