KathNiel fans adopt 2 elephants for Kathryn Bernardo
Actress Kathryn Bernardo together with elephants in Thailand.
Kathryn Bernardo via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo gave the blockbuster queen two elephants under her name in Kenya. 

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted the photos of the elephants her fans adopted for her. 

“I have two babies,” Kathryn wrote.

“And to all the fandoms, who made this happen.. MARAMING SALAMAT," he added.

A source close to Kathryn told Philstar.com that the actress is supporting an elephant sanctuary in Thailand but she doesn’t want the public to know about it. 

“Kaya nga siya may elephant emoji sa mga social media accounts niya di ba?” the source told Philstar.com

Last 2019, Kath posted a throwback photo of her and boyfriend Daniel Padilla feeding an elephant in Thailand. 

“Today is World Elephant Day so I'm posting these throwback pictures from our Chiang Mai trip! If only the world knows how beautiful these gentle giants are! Let's all help in protecting them by NOT supporting elephant riding camps and ivory poaching. A few years ago, I myself had no idea that riding elephants is a form of maltreatment and could very well lead to injury. Instead of enjoying, I just felt bad for them, witnessing firsthand how the mahouts would hit them just to make them smile for pictures with tourists,” she wrote. 

“I promised myself to make it up to them and go back to an elephant sanctuary. Fast forward to 2018, I paid a visit to @elephantnaturepark, an elephant rescue and rehabilitation center headed by @lek_chailert, and I had the most wonderful experience! Please, let’s all do our research before going to any elephant camps. Instead, let’s support non-riding camps! These gentle giants, and all animals for that matter, need our protection and proper care. Like us human beings, they deserve to be treated with love and respect,” she added. 
 

