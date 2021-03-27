'Masaya ako': IÃ±igo Pascual reacts to Maris Racal, Rico Blanco rumored romance

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Iñigo Pascual reacted to the rumored relationship between her former love team partner Maris Racal and vocalist Rico Blanco.

In his interview with digital show Pop Cinema hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and MJ Felipe, Inigo said he’s happy if the rumors are true.

“Wala pa naman akong masasabi pa, wala pa namang nagko-confirm or anything. For me, kung sila, masaya ako kasi siyempre alam ko kung gaano ka-idolo ni Maris ‘yun,” Iñigo said.

“Kung ano man ‘yung balita, siguro we should all just be happy for them if they are together, kasi love is love, and it’s a beautiful thing. And there’s so many people na in love na ganun din ‘yung sitwasyon so if ever man, let’s be happy for them, wishing them all the best,” he added.

Iñigo also recalled the times when he and Maris were a love team as he said the young actress always requested from him to sing Rico's songs.

“Noong love team kami ni Maris talagang as in pinapakanta sa akin ‘yung mga kanta ni Rico. So, with them being friends, and the fact na nagka-collab sila dati, sobrang supportive ako doon. Kino-congratulate ko siya dahil alam kong sobang idol niya ‘yun,” he said.

Maris’ birthday greetings for Rico sparked romance rumors between the two. Maris posted a photo of Rico and a video where they can be seen singing Aqualung’s "Brighter Than Sunshine."

“Hi Rico. Happy birthday,” Maris wrote.

“Hahaha love youu!!!” Rico replied

