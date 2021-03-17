CHINESE NEW YEAR
Team 'MaRico'? Maris Racal's greetings for Rico Blanco sparks romance rumors
Rico Blanco and Maris Racal singing Aqualung’s "Brighter Than Sunshine." 
Maris Racal via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal’s birthday greetings for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock star Rico Blanco sparked romance rumors between the two.

In her Instagram account, Maris posted a photo of Rico and a video where they can be seen singing Aqualung’s "Brighter Than Sunshine." 

“Hi Rico. Happy birthday,” Maris wrote. 

“Hahaha love youu!!!” Rico replied. 

Rico’s reply sparked romance rumors between the two as Instagram users replied to Rico’s comment. 

“Binalubog mo kami lahat RICO. But you deserve to find your happiness," @rogecaladio wrote. 

“Waaaaa kilig!!!," @imjah03 commented.

Celebrities Maja Salvador, Miles Ocampo, Alex Gonzaga, Chie Filomeno, Awra Briguela and Antoinette Jadaone, among others, also commented on the post. 

“Akala ko may kiss sa dulo ihhh,” Antoinette commented. 

Rico celebrated his 47th birthday today. Maris, on the other hand, will celebrate her 24th birthday in September. 

