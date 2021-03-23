Katy Perry, NCT Dream headline Lazadaâ€™s 9th year celebrations

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada, the leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, unveiled a star-studded lineup for its Lazada Super Party, a virtual concert slated for March 26 to kick off its 9th anniversary celebrations.

Global award-winning singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Korea’s number one youth boyband NCT Dream are set to headline this year’s "shoppertainment" party concert.

Also featuring top celebrities in Southeast Asia, these fun and exciting performances will accompany consumers as they countdown to Lazada’s Surprise Birthday Sale event that starts at midnight on March 27.

Themed around celebrating "Everyday Heroes," this year’s concert not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals in our community who have in their own ways touched the lives of people around them.

Sharing words of positivity and hope to her fans in Southeast Asia, top-selling global singer-songwriter Katy Perry said, “Thank you for supporting and loving me all this time. I am excited to meet you soon at the Lazada Super Party, to hopefully spread a little light, love and joy and have everyone sing along with me, even if we are physically apart."

"I wish for Lazada to help all of their customers as they need, and for everyone to always look on the bright side of life," the superstar added.

“I’m delighted for global superstars like Katy Perry and NCT Dream, as well as Southeast Asia’s biggest names, to join us in this year’s celebrations dedicated in honor of individuals and communities who have stood strong and resilient in the past year," Mary Zhou, chief marketing officer of Lazada Group, said.

"I look forward to the opportunity for Lazada to bring joy to consumers in Southeast Asia through our annual signature Lazada Super Party concert and Birthday shopping event, and that our community will remain hopeful for the future,” Zhou continued.

Also part of the concert's exciting line-up are performances by Mimiyuuuh, Alden Richards and Lovi Poe, as well as from Kapuso stars such as Barbie Forteza, Christian Bautista, Valeen Montenegro, Mark Bautista and DJ Loonyo.

In addition to the star-studded performances, consumers can collect exclusive vouchers and win exciting prizes during the countdown to Lazada's biggest birthday yet.

The show also includes Lazada's signature Shake It!, where select lucky viewers can get a chance to win up to P99,999 Lazada vouchers, as well as a special Super Party Lazada Millionaire segment, where three lucky viewers can get a chance to win P1 million!

Filipinos can tune in to Lazada's Super Party on GMA-7 and LazLive on the Lazada App on March 26 at 9:30 p.m., as well as on the simulcast on Lazada Facebook, Tiktok, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Consumers can get a sneak peek into the anticipated lineup of performances by Katy Perry, NCT Dream and other top Southeast Asian artists highlighting the “Lazada Super Party” concert by checking out the exclusive Lazada 9th Birthday Super Party playlist on Spotify.

Apart from the jam-packed excitement of the concert, consumers can also look forward to fun-filled activities to celebrate Lazada’s 9th Birthday, including P150 million worth of vouchers up for grabs so that consumers get the best deals during Lazada’s Surprise Birthday Sale, with deals offering up to 90% off with free shipping.

Consumers can also get a chance to be the next Lazada Millionaire through our special Birthday Sale segments on Eat Bulaga!

All they have to do is click on the "Lazada Millionaire" icon on the Lazada home page, and collect the "Raffle of the Day," then tune in to Eat Bulaga every Friday and Saturday to see if they become the next big winner.

“Lazada has grown into the robust eCommerce platform that it is thanks to the strong support and trust that our sellers, brands, customers and partners have given us over the years. As we celebrate Lazada’s 9th anniversary, we also want to recognize the positive impacts made by every individual in our community," Chun Li, chief executive officer of Lazada Group, said.

"We are excited to continue setting the benchmark for the eCommerce industry, by propelling entrepreneurs and brands forward in their digital transformation journey, and serving consumers through a safe, convenient and experiential shopping journey," Li added.

As part of this month’s festivities, Lazada also lauded six outstanding woman sellers, including one from the Philippines, at its inaugural Lazada Forward Women Awards, held recently during International Women’s Day on 8 March.

These women trailblazers in the eCommerce space had showcased resilience and innovation in their journeys as entrepreneurs, and were recognized for their range of accomplishments in helping uplift the community.

“Over the past nine years, we have seen how the eCommerce space has grown and evolved from its humble beginnings. I’m proud of what Lazada has achieved, helping accelerate progress in the digital space and empowering more businesses to go and grow online," Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer, said.

"As we celebrate our 9th birthday, we not only want to celebrate the successes that Lazada has achieved. We also want to recognize each and every member of our community that has helped us get to where we are today. We’re dedicated to keep building Lazada as a brand that Filipinos love, and that consumers in the Philippines trust for years to come,” Alimurung concluded.

For more information, visit lazada.com.ph or Follow Lazada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.