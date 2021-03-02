CHINESE NEW YEAR
Is the Philippines ready for an 'Avenger'? Smart teases new endorser
Scene from Smart's new ad campaign
Smart Communications via Facebook, screenshot

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Only after over a month since launching the world's biggest boy group BTS as endorser, Smart Communications Inc. teased another new big-time brand ambassador, making it stake its claim as the first Filipino telecommunications firm to enlist a "Hollywood A-list superstar."

In their social media account, the telco posted a video teaser of a man on the cliff of a mountain watching the sea.

 

 

“If the world gave us a second chance, what should we do? Should we do good? Or should we do BETTER?” Smart wrote in the caption of the video.

Insider sources told Philstar.com that the deal with the "Hollywood A-list superstar," who remains a mystery, was finalized last December and the new endorser's ad campaign was done in Hollywood with a Hollywood crew.

Social media users commented their guesses on who could this new endorser might be.

“CAPTAIN AMERICA!" Twitter user @aimpng commented.

“Nice! Excited to see who this is,” Facebook user James Jorge said.

RELATED: 'Smart Ako!': BTS signs with Philippine telco for biggest campaign to date

