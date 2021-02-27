CHINESE NEW YEAR
Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna reveal real relationship status
Images of celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of romance rumors, Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay and Kapatid actress Ellen Adarna admitted that they are in a relationship.

In a report by entertainment website PEP.ph, Derek confirmed his relationship with Ellen.

"May relasyon kami, oo," Derek said.

Derek said that they really enjoy each other’s company and they feel a spark with each other.

"Uhm, tama ka, may spark talaga. Sobrang laking spark. We just really are enjoying each other’s company. Sobra. Like, walang dull moment,” Derek said.

"Sa isang month, meron na kaming tawanan. Meron na kaming tampuhan... lahat meron na," he added.

Derek said that their relationship did not go through the courtship stage.

"Wala, wala... It’s not a normal relationship. Hindi siya yung may parang ligawan. It’s just nagkakilala kami, from the dinner, every day, ‘O, workout,’" he said.

"Huy, baka sabihin nila na ako nanliligaw sa 'yo," Ellen reacted.

"No, no, walang ganun. Ako lagi ang nag-aaya. Hindi siya ganun," Derek replied.

Ellen and Derek sparked dating rumors after getting cozy at a dinner party recently. They were also spotted in a beach resort in Batangas and spent Valentine's Day together.

