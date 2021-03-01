Glaiza De Castro shares details of boyfriend's 'surreal' wedding proposal in Ireland

MANILA, Philippines — Recently engaged actress-singer Glaiza De Castro used to be one of those who were wondering why people cry whenever they are being proposed to.

She finds it odd until her Irish boyfriend, David Rainey, knelt in front of her, asking the one question many women will be asked at one point in their lives.

"Ganon pala 'yun? Di ba ang dami na nating eksena na ginawa na nag-propose 'yung guy tapos iiyak. Bakit iiyak? Ang OA naman. Nag-propose lang. Ganon pala talaga 'yung feeling. Surreal. Pagkatapos noon, parang lumulutang pa rin ako," Glaiza shared, while blushing, to the press during the recent virtual presscon hosted by OC Records which she is signed with.

She announced her engagement to her more than two-year boyfriend on Christmas eve, December 24, on her Instagram account.

She detailed what happened during the proposal, which she found out had been planned by David.

"Anyway 'yung engagement, nangyari 'yun third day ko sa Ireland. Tapos, ayun, nagyaya lang siya ng sunrise breakfast. Mahilig talaga siya mag-aya. Tapos 'yung time na 'yun, sobrang lamig na talaga kasi nga papunta na ng winter 'yung season," Glaiza began.

She flew to Ireland last December 14 to spend the holidays with David and his family. Prior to this, David was forced to stay in the early part of 2020 in the Philippines. He was quarantined with her family in her hometown in Aurora.

"Wala akong ka-idi-idea kasi 'yung lugar kung saan siya nag-propose, napuntahan na namin before. Naglakad lang kami ng 15 to 20 minutes. Napansin ko lang siguro na parang paikot-ikot lang kami tapos hina-hug niya ako. Parang ang weird. May weird akong nararamdaman pero tina-try kong i-brush off. A few minutes before mangyari 'yun, may kutob ako. 'Hala, 'wag naman. Hindi pa ako ready'," she recalled.

Kean Cipriano, one of her good friends and co-founder of OC Records with his wife Chynna Ortaleza, jested that she didn't seem like she wasn't ready when he could see her made up.

Glaiza replied that she had to do her makeup because she was planning to wear the jacket given to her by her sponsor.

"Para sa OOTD shot ko. Bago pa 'yung jacket ko. Kasi nga maganda 'yung location," she said, adding earlier that Ireland is like one big painting and she can't help but be inspired to capture its beauty.

She continued, "Sabi ko, nagugutom ako. Kain muna tayo. So dala ko 'yung breakfast namin. Kape-kape muna kami. Tapos parang di siya (David) mapakali. Sabi niya, lipat daw kami para sheltered kami kasi mahangin nga. Nakakadagdag 'yung lamig ng hangin. Kahit eight or nine degrees, okay lang pero noon extra malamig. And then noong lumipat na kami, nakalatag na ako't lahat, relaxed na ako, bigla siyang, nagpatugtog ng song na naging rason kung bakit kami nagkausap. Ang title ng song ay 'Loaded' by Primal Scream."

She recalled being weirded out on why David had to play the music but she brushed it off, and even thought to play along with his mood.

"Tapos tinanong na niya ako. Sabi niya, 'Can I ask you something?' Tapos, pagkatanong niya sa akin, sabi, shet. Ito na 'yun. Naiiyak na ako. Tapos bigla siyang lumuhod. Tapos ayun. Tinanong na niya ako. Weh. Guys. Nalusaw," she shared while blushing at her recollection.

She also revealed that David had already asked for her hand from her parents in a cute way.

"Nagpaalam na pala siya sa parents ko. At Tagalog siyang nagpaalam. Pina-translate niya doon sa kaibigan ko na parang, ang lalim pa ng Tagalog: 'Gusto ko pong hingin ang kamay ng inyong anak,' (yan ang sabi niya). Nagbihis pa raw siya. Binidyo call niya ang nanay at tatay ko," she shared.

She added that they're still at the planning stage and there's nothing definite yet with regards to their wedding date.

