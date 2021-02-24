Glaiza De Castro releases prenup clips in new music video shot in Ireland

MANILA, Philippines — Have you seen Glaiza De Castro's dreamy music video for her latest and first single under OC Records, "Bank Holiday"?

It's a visual feast, much like its setting, Ireland. It's both a tourism video that showcases the stunning scenery of Ireland with its cliffs, cairns, sloping hills and rugged coasts, and a prenup video with Glaiza and David getting sweet and obviously very much in love with each other. Certain parts of the clip also strike the viewer as hearing a forest/wood nymph in Glaiza as she sings a "summery" tune with the woods in the background.

These distinct concepts weren't intentional. They just came naturally.

"Sa totoo lang, MV (music video) talaga ang ginawa namin. Nasingit na lang namin 'yun (prenup video)," she said while laughing. "Hindi talaga prenup talaga 'yung main reason kung bakit kami may mga sweet photos pero part 'yun ng MV."

The video is directed by Paul Doherty and uploaded on OC Records' YouTube channel last February 18.

Glaiza said "Bank Holiday" pertains to the holiday people in the United Kingdom (UK) observe.

"Yung 'Bank Holiday' ay tungkol sa holiday ng mga taga-UK kung saan pwede silang lumabas, mag-sunbathing doon sa park. Actually, noong sinusulat ko ito, nasa park ako at nag-o-observe lang ako ng mga tao. So, kung makikita ninyo 'yung lyrics nito, ito yung parang gusto kong gawin sa ngayon kasi ano e hindi ko 'yun magawa noong time na 'yun dahil busy ako sa school. Ito 'yung parang nagde-daydream ako," Glaiza shared during the recent virtual presscon hosted by OC Records.

She added that she wrote this two years ago as a project for her music production class she took at the Point Blank Music School in London where she was awarded a certificate of completion in 2019.

"Isa ito sa projects ko sa school. We were asked to submit two songs for music production and music composition. Ito 'yung project ko for music production. Since we were working on a digital audio workstation (DAW), Ableton 'yung ginagamit kong software noon kasi 'yan 'yung pinili ko. Nag-create kami ng music through our digital audio workstation. Mostly digital 'yung roots, elements ng kanta na ito pero since hindi ko pa rin ma-let-go 'yung live instruments, siyempre meron pa ring maririnig na live guitar. Kumbaga naglaro lang talaga ako doon sa software mismo," she shared.

Glaiza is "very excited" for her newest single because it is different from her past singles. She cites one of her singles, "Kapalaran," which was about questioning about existence and purpose.

"Ito, gusto ko lang talaga ng masaya, light na kanta. S'yempre sa nangyayari ngayon, kailangan natin ng balanse. Dami siyempre mga hugot na kanta, pero hugutan mo siya ng masayang memories," she explained.

Her latest single also got the help of another friend, actress Meryll Soriano, who did the single art.

Glaiza also shared why she chose to sign with the record label put up by the husband-and-wife team of Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano and actress Chynna Ortaleza.

"Aware naman ako na may ginagawa silang label pero 'yung time na yun, nasa isip ko na parang ang saya siguro kung kasama ko itong dalawang makukulit na ito. Tapos timing na lang talaga lahat. Nagawa ko ito two years ago tapos 'yung proseso ng production ng kanta, hindi rin namin minadali. Talagang involved sila sa proseso. Nakakatuwa kasi ang sarap lang makatrabaho ang mga tao na hindi naman naga-agree sa lahat ng sinasabi mo pero hindi ka nao-offend sa mga sinasabi nila," she explained.

She added that Chynna was among the first people in the biz who put faith in her music. In fact, Chynna did the artwork for the said album.

"Noong time na 'yun, nag-aalinlangan ako. Two years 'yun bago na-release kasi hindi ako naniniwala sa sarili ko. Parang feeling ko walang makaka-gets sa akin. Iba nga 'yung persona na nakikita nila sa TV sa kung sino talaga ako bilang tao o bilang artist, kung ano 'yung mga trip ko. Nakakatuwa at nakaka-excite na finally meron akong mga ka-collaborate na nasa frequency. Kumbaga, hindi ko man sabihin sa kanila ang lahat ng gusto kong sabihin, pero nage-gets nila agad yun at sinusuportahan nila ako," Glaiza related.

Kean, however, had high praises for their label's biggest name.

"Matagal kong hinintay itong pagkakataon na makasama si Glaiza sa roster ng OC kasi dating-dati pa lang, first album pa lang niya, blown-away na ako. Alam naman natin si Glaiza ay isang award-winning actress. 'Yun ang madalas na nakikita sa kanya but 'yung music side niya kasi malalim, kumbaga ibang dimension siya. So excited kami na malabas kung ano talaga gusto niya. Salamat sa tiwala, Glaiza," explained Kean.

She had previously released the album "Synthesis" under Homeworkz Service and recorded some singles and theme songs for her past shows. — Video from O/C Records via YouTube