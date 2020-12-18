LIST: Celebrities who took a shot at COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities and influencers have a special role in the global offensive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As countries secure millions of doses from different vaccine candidates, another step is ensuring that citizens actually get inoculated when these are made widely available.

Household names are now easing us into the idea of getting jabbed for our collective protection.

Here are just some familiar faces who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Ian McKellen

Veteran English actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men) was “euphoric” after receiving the first of two Pfizer doses at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London earlier this week.

“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone,” the 81-year-old posted on social media.

COVID-19, you shall not pass!

Oliver Stone

American film director Oliver Stone, who shot scenes from “Platoon” and “Born on the Fourth of July” in the Philippines, was shot himself with Sputnik V while working on a documentary in Russia.

"I got a vaccine shot. I don’t know if it’s going to work, I got it a few days ago," the 74-year-old said in an Associated Press clip.

"I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine. I have to get a second shot in 45 days. But I’m hopeful. It's a very good vaccine...I don't understand why it's being ignored in the West."

Marty Wilde

Rock 'n' roll icon Marty Wilde received his Pfizer jab last week as one of the very first celebrities to get the opportunity.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter said getting vaccinated was “common sense.” Nothing Wilde of the sort took place, according to him.

"Having just had my COVID injection I can honestly say it was an easy experience, if that's the right word. It was painless and the staff were great."