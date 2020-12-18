KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
LIST: Celebrities who took a shot at COVID-19 vaccination
A scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"
Screen grab, Movieclips via YouTube
LIST: Celebrities who took a shot at COVID-19 vaccination
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities and influencers have a special role in the global offensive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As countries secure millions of doses from different vaccine candidates, another step is ensuring that citizens actually get inoculated when these are made widely available.

Household names are now easing us into the idea of getting jabbed for our collective protection.

Here are just some familiar faces who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Ian McKellen

Veteran English actor Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men) was “euphoric” after receiving the first of two Pfizer doses at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London earlier this week.

“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone,” the 81-year-old posted on social media.

COVID-19, you shall not pass!

Oliver Stone

American film director Oliver Stone, who shot scenes from “Platoon” and “Born on the Fourth of July” in the Philippines, was shot himself with Sputnik V while working on a documentary in Russia.

"I got a vaccine shot. I don’t know if it’s going to work, I got it a few days ago," the 74-year-old said in an Associated Press clip.

"I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine. I have to get a second shot in 45 days. But I’m hopeful. It's a very good vaccine...I don't understand why it's being ignored in the West."

Marty Wilde

Rock 'n' roll icon Marty Wilde received his Pfizer jab last week as one of the very first celebrities to get the opportunity.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter said getting vaccinated was “common sense.” Nothing Wilde of the sort took place, according to him.

"Having just had my COVID injection I can honestly say it was an easy experience, if that's the right word. It was painless and the staff were great."

IAN MCKELLEN OLIVER STONE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapatid TV host Jessy Mendiola revealed that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano have broken up last May but fixed things up that’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: SB19 caps off 2020 as first SEA act on Billboard Top Social 50 Artists
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
SB19 is proving to be the kings of P-Pop as the quintet welcomed December with awards.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sylvia: It’s the story of my family
14 hours ago
It’s a story that many people, especially with an OFW parent, can relate to. I am referring to Coming Home, directed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Anime 'Demon Slayer' set to dethrone Ghibli classic for Japan box office crown
By Mathias Cena | 1 minute ago
An anime epic in which a teenager hunts down and beheads demons has become the surprise sensation of Japanese cinema during...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fans greet upcoming 'Ghost Fighter' live-action series with hope and doubt
By Kata Dayanghirang | 27 minutes ago
So, you might have heard that Netflix had picked up "Yu Yu Hakusho" aka "Ghost Fighter" for a live adaptation? This should...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Matches' review: Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys' collab a bit like 'Toxic' hardly using vocals
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
It's a bit like "Toxic" gone electronic dance backed up by the smooth vocals of the Backstreet Boys. 
Entertainment
fbfb
A rom-com that tackles Pinoy fandom
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Fan Girl is a rom-com or coming-of-age story, genre-wise. But its theme on Pinoy fandom makes this motion picture more e...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Prom: A showbiz tale worth telling
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
The making of the Netflix musical comedy The Prom is a true showbiz tale worth telling, especially after how it struggled...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with