KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Did you say UFO?Â Gillian Anderson stuns from alien hunter toÂ Margaret Thatcher
Video grab image obtained November 24, 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau showing a mysterious metal monolith that was discovered in Utah after public safety officers spotted the object while conducting a routine wildlife mission; Anderson with David Duchovny in 'The X-Files' (top right); with Stephen Boxer in 'The Crown' (bottom right).
AFP/Utah Department of Public Safety, Netflix/Released; 20th Century Fox
Did you say UFO? Gillian Anderson stuns from alien hunter to Margaret Thatcher
Seph Asong (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — "The Crown’s" fourth season has proven to be one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of the year in Britain and beyond.

The latest entry in Peter Morgan’s House of Windsor anthology has provided viewers a glimpse into the conspicuous lives of the monarch, and England’s pervading social inequalities as it glides from the late 70s through the '80s.

"The Crown’s" plot may focus mainly on the royal family, but its exploration of Margaret Thatcher is no less compelling. The way the character was portrayed — from her iron lady persona that often creates enemies, to her uncollaborative and polarizing leadership style — was quite impeccable, and this can be attributed to the 52-year old Gillian Anderson’s tour de force performance. 

A little trip down memory lane will make you realize that Gillian Anderson has become an important figure that continues to be a beacon of excellence in film and television. This is how she effortlessly evolved her career over the years. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

 

Career-defining moments

It was her role as FBI special agent Dana Scully that truly made an everlasting mark, an iconic name alongside Fox Mulder from the '90s hit television series "The X-Files."

More than opening the world of paranormal investigation and making the field of science and law enforcement “sexy,” "The X-Files" helped define a generation. When the show premiered in 1993, it created a programming trend that would last for many years to come.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The X-Files (@thexfilestv)


 
Being able to bring life to agent Scully was what Anderson would consider her role of a lifetime. In one of her interviews, Anderson revealed that she has always been, and will always be, very grateful to Scully for launching her career in Hollywood, giving her an influence that would eventually shape the lives of many young women.

Nonetheless, despite the many accolades throughout the decade, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Gillian became too identified with Scully’s character that it became too important for her to prove that she’s more than capable of doing something different. Of course, Scully made her a household name, but in retrospect, she was a shadow from the past that Anderson had to distance herself from. 

Related: UFO? Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories

When she landed another important role in the 2006 feature film "The Last King of Scotland," one that she believes to have somehow rebooted her career and allowed people to witness her incredible depth as an artist, Anderson finally established a personal brand like no other. Her success continued on both "Hannibal" and "American Gods," the two projects that have been creatively fulfilling, among others. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

 

Playing the complex character of Jean Milburn

Despite being brand new, "Sex Education" has gotten rave reviews, and Anderson’s portrayal of a wry and eccentric sex therapist is nothing short of phenomenal. 

Just like how she took on the mammoth role of Thatcher in "The Crown," her transformation into Milburn is particularly sublime; bringing new layers to the character. She has expertly approached the role through a different lens, and completely abolished her nostalgic '90s identity.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

 

Playing alongside British actor Asa Butterfield as his single parent Dr. Jean Milburn, who notoriously conducts vagina and erection workshops in her own house, was definitely a delightful experience for the British actress. But in a recent interview she did with Radio Times, Anderson opened up about lobbying for Milburn’s character to be changed, saying that the character is contradicting and confusing at the same time.

In season one, Jean started off as Otis’ norm-defying cool mom who always encouraged her son to openly talk about his emotional struggles. Halfway through the series, Jean's character became too controlling to an extent that she even followed her son to school to spy on him. Obviously, this was a turning point for Anderson to voice out her distaste for the screenplay. 

As a seasoned actress, Anderson isn’t wrong by pointing out that Milburn’s character needed to be corrected as no real-life sex therapist in her right mind would go following around a teenager just because she had to prove she’s a good mother. 

Eventually, Anderson made peace with her character and admitted that Milburn’s complexities are actually the essence of who she was, and the many layers of the character became the reasons she enjoyed playing it. 

Netflix has already confirmed that "Sex Education" will return for a third season. This should come as no surprise after the comedy-drama made the streaming giant’s top-ten most-watched series in 2019 both in the UK and US, all thanks to its brilliant casting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

 

After playing many exciting characters: an FBI agent, a sex therapist, a prime minister, and just about everything in between, there’s no sign of slowing down for this remarkable acting legend, as it should be. 

With an expansive filmography and the daring powerhouse roles that she portrayed, the question on everyone’s mind now is, What’s next for Gillian Anderson? 

RELATED: Imeldific: Internet users give mixed reactions to Imelda Marcos mention in 'The Crown'

GILLIAN ANDERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why is Alden ‘going crazy?’
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Yes, it’s true: Alden Richards is “going crazy” and he happily admitted it during an exclusive Zoom interview...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chavit Singson recalls 2016 'Mr. Universe' moment
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson recalled how he got the chance to host the Miss Universe pageant in 2016.
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla champions #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo in open letter for Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
The hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo became top trending on Twitter today after Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) like Robin...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Judy Ann Santos reacts to 'Mindanao' as Philippines' official Oscars 2021 entry
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
War drama "Mindanao" has been chosen as the country's representative to the International Film Feature category of the 93rd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
House approves 'Eddie Garcia Act' to protect entertainment industry workers
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 minutes ago
If passed into law, the measure would institute policies protecting and promoting the welfare of workers and independent contractors...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage in July
17 minutes ago
Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on Wednesday...
Entertainment
fbfb
Billy Joel bares truth behind Princess Diana's 'Uptown Girl' performance
By Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
American musician Billy Joel confirmed that Princess Diana of Wales indeed danced to the tune of his hit song “Uptown...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Walang iyakan!': Imelda Schweighart threatens to sue bashers over 'I hate K-pop' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Imelda Schweighart warned bashers that she will take legal action against them.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cha-Cha heralds Christmas via an upbeat, sentimental single
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Cha-Cha Cañete joins other singing voices to herald the Yuletide season with Pasko Pa Rin. The 16-year-old former Goin’...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with