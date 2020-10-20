WATCH: Teejay Marquez reveals biggest offers he got from indecent proposals

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Teejay Marquez said he no longer takes indecent proposals at face value.

The 27-year-old told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that he has received offers like a house and car, with someone even willing to take him home.

“Tine-take ko na lang siya as joke. Siguro seseryosohin ko na lang siya kung talagang may pupunta sa harapan ko tapos talagang pipilitin ako nang harap-harapan. Magugulat ako. Pero kung sa social media, hindi ko masyadong sineseryoso kasi pwede kasing poser lang 'yun, dummy account, or ayaw ko nang palakihin,” he said.

Some are lowkey, while others are more straightforward with their offers, according to Teejay.

“Kung kaya ko naman dedmahin at hindi pansinin, hindi ko na nire-replyan,” he said.

The actor recalled a time when a self-proclaimed fan ended up blackmailing him. Afterward, he was instructed by management to avoid interacting with strangers.

“Lahat yata ng mga actor, actress nakaka-receive ng ganyan. At kahit hindi naman siguro artista. Kahit man personality ka lang or kahit normal na tao ka, kung talagang may taong interesado sa'yo, may mag-o-offer at mag-o-offer sa'yo. So I think the best thing naman diyan is kung paano mo iha-handle 'yung ganong situation.” — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV