Richard Yap confirms new project with Kapuso stars

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Richard Yap is set to film a new movie under Heaven's Best Entertainment.

The movie, with the working title "My First, Your Last," is under the direction of Louie Ignacio.

In the director's Instagram account, Louie posted the Zoom meeting of the cast and crew of the movie.

"New Film under Heavens Best Entertainment. Actors Zoom meeting. One Happy Team!!!! 'My First...Your Last' Thank you Lord and Mama Mary," the director captioned his post.

Apart from Richard, other cast nembers include Kapuso celebrities Lotlot de Leon, Rita Daniela and Ken Chan.

Richard was last seen on the big screen in the movie "Mano Po 7: Tsinoy" last 2016. He was also part of the hit teleserye "Kadenang Ginto."

Last August 21, Richard was guest in Pokwang, Ria Atayde and Pauleen Luna's new TV5 talk show "Chika, Besh!"

"Alam naman natin na andaming nawalan ng trabaho because of what happened to our home network, 'no? And that also caused a lot of stress. Dagdag hirap lang talaga," shared Richard in a recent interview with Toni Ganzaga for her show "I Feel U."

