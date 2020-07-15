Cinemalaya 2020: Lineup, important dates, where to watch

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s biggest indie film event, the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, will push through as planned but marked several temporary changes from previous years due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cinemalaya 2020 is set to run from August 7 to August 16.

“This year's festival will focus on Short Films in Competition, Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, Cinemalaya Retrospectives, Short Films in Exhibition and many more,” Cinemalaya announced.

For health precautions, the film fest will “transition to virtual theater” via streaming platform Vimeo.

Festival Director Chris Millado said in a Wednesday virtual press conference that Cinemalaya’s main entries for this year may be rented in bundles, with viewers having the choice to subscribe to the complete experience.

He added that viewers would be able to stream over 100 short films and 20 full-length features, as well as over 20 webinars for as low as P75.

Out of 244 entries submitted, the following have been confirmed as the 10 finalists screened to compete in the Short Film category:

Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori

Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To Calm the Pig Inside) by Joanna Vasquez Arong

Excuse Me Miss Miss, Miss by Sonny Calvento

Fatigued by James Robin M. Mayo

Living Things by Martika Ramirez Escobar

Quing Lalam ning Aldo (Under the Sun) by Reeden Fajardo

Pabasa Kan Pasyon by Hubert Tibi

Tokwifi by Carla Pulido Ocampo

Utwas by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay

The Slums by Jan Andrei Cobey





The Short Films in Exhibition section, on the other hand, will feature the following 20 specially-curated short films:

Ang Meron Sa Wala (Beyond Nothing) by Arby and Christine Larano

Ang Nawalang Haligi (Pillar) by Sarah Mya Regacho

Dama De Noche by Lawrence Sibug

Displaced by Aedrian Araojo

Grand Gestures by Cody Abad

Gulis (LINES) by Kyle Jumayne Francisco

Habak by Paolo Matibag and Mia Salisbury

Himagsik ng Hiwaga (Revolt of the Mystic) by Geoffrey Solidum

Igib by Joey Paras

Jepoy by Avid Liongoren

Kung Saan Patag Ang Bundok (Where The Horizon Meets The Mountain) by Dolliete Echon

OctoGod by Shievar Olegario

Mata by Bryan Kenette Padilla

Paon by Seb Valdez

Pinakanakapagpapabagabag-Damdamin (Most Disturbing Feeling) by Jermaine Tulbo

Si Gloria at Si Juan by Gilliano Salvador

Sumasaiyo, (Yours truly,) by Jermaine Tulbo

Tahanan by Mick Quito

Tarang (Life's Pedal) by Arvin Alindogan Belarmino

The Rooftop by Avirup Biswas

Meanwhile, the Visions of Asia component will screen award-winning independent films from Asia.

Veteran screenwriter Ricky Lee will also hold a scriptwriting masterclass and will join his writing workshop alumni in a virtual reunion.

The film festival is set to honor industry greats who passed away earlier this year — director Peque Gallaga and actress Anita Linda.