Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival's 16th run
Cinemalaya via Facebook
Cinemalaya 2020: Lineup, important dates, where to watch
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s biggest indie film event, the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, will push through as planned but marked several temporary changes from previous years due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cinemalaya 2020 is set to run from August 7 to August 16.

“This year's festival will focus on Short Films in Competition, Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, Cinemalaya Retrospectives, Short Films in Exhibition and many more,” Cinemalaya announced.

For health precautions, the film fest will “transition to virtual theater” via streaming platform Vimeo. 

Festival Director Chris Millado said in a Wednesday virtual press conference that Cinemalaya’s main entries for this year may be rented in bundles, with viewers having the choice to subscribe to the complete experience.

He added that viewers would be able to stream over 100 short films and 20 full-length features, as well as over 20 webinars for as low as P75.

Out of 244 entries submitted, the following have been confirmed as the 10 finalists screened to compete in the Short Film category:

  • Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori
  • Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To Calm the Pig Inside) by Joanna Vasquez Arong
  • Excuse Me Miss Miss, Miss by Sonny Calvento
  • Fatigued by James Robin M. Mayo
  • Living Things by Martika Ramirez Escobar
  • Quing Lalam ning Aldo (Under the Sun) by Reeden Fajardo
  • Pabasa Kan Pasyon by Hubert Tibi
  • Tokwifi by Carla Pulido Ocampo
  • Utwas by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay
  • The Slums by Jan Andrei Cobey
     


The Short Films in Exhibition section, on the other hand, will feature the following 20 specially-curated short films:

  • Ang Meron Sa Wala (Beyond Nothing) by Arby and Christine Larano
  • Ang Nawalang Haligi (Pillar) by Sarah Mya Regacho
  • Dama De Noche by Lawrence Sibug
  • Displaced by Aedrian Araojo
  • Grand Gestures by Cody Abad
  • Gulis (LINES) by Kyle Jumayne Francisco
  • Habak by Paolo Matibag and Mia Salisbury
  • Himagsik ng Hiwaga (Revolt of the Mystic) by Geoffrey Solidum
  • Igib by Joey Paras
  • Jepoy by Avid Liongoren
  • Kung Saan Patag Ang Bundok (Where The Horizon Meets The Mountain) by Dolliete Echon
  • OctoGod by Shievar Olegario
  • Mata by Bryan Kenette Padilla
  • Paon by Seb Valdez
  • Pinakanakapagpapabagabag-Damdamin (Most Disturbing Feeling) by Jermaine Tulbo
  • Si Gloria at Si Juan by Gilliano Salvador
  • Sumasaiyo, (Yours truly,) by Jermaine Tulbo
  • Tahanan by Mick Quito
  • Tarang (Life's Pedal) by Arvin Alindogan Belarmino
  • The Rooftop by Avirup Biswas

Meanwhile, the Visions of Asia component will screen award-winning independent films from Asia.

Veteran screenwriter Ricky Lee will also hold a scriptwriting masterclass and will join his writing workshop alumni in a virtual reunion.

The film festival is set to honor industry greats who passed away earlier this year — director Peque Gallaga and actress Anita Linda.

