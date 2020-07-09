COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Barbie Imperial, Janella Salvador
ABS-CBN/Released
Raffy Tulfo recalls Barbie Imperial's case as reaction to Janella Salvador's PA issue
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo had strong words for Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador after the latter aired her sentiment regarding her personal assistant's (PA) salary. 

“I really don't believe i have to defend myself because trial by media is not the appropriate venue for this... If you're gonna twist the story in your desperate attempt to get money from me... sorry, hun. 3.6K is small and I would gladly give it to someone who deserves it. Not worth my time,” Janella posted on Twitter.

 

 

In his program “Raffy Tulfo in Action" yesterday, Raffy reacted to Janella's viral Twitter post by first, recalling how Janella's fellow Kapamilya actress, Barbie Imperial, handled a similar case.

"This is not the first time na ang mga artista inireklamo dito sa amin. Ang pinaka-latest kung maalala ko ay si Ms. Barbie Imperial," Raffy said.

"Ang pinagkaiba lang kay Ms. Imperial, nu'ng nireklamo s'ya dito, naki-pag-usap at binigyang solusyon ang problema. Ngayon, magkabati na sila ng kanyang PA. Tapos na 'yung issue, naka-move-on na sila pareho."

Raffy told Janella that since the actress failed to provide evidence like payslips, he will stand by with Michelle Pelongco, the actress' PA, if the Kapamilya star decided to sue the PA in court. 

The prominent host also mentioned that he already considers the case “closed” and he will do his best to help Michelle in case Janella tries to file a legal complaint.

“Consider this as case closed. Maliban na lang kung magdedemanda si Janella. Lilitaw na kaming dalawa ang magdedemandahan… Kahit saan makarating, hindi ko bibitiwan itong si Michelle. Gagastusan ko ‘to para sanggain yung demandang ikakaso ni Janella,” Raffy said.

Raffy, however, hoped that Janella will not sue the PA and encouraged the actress to just stay quiet on the issue. 

“I hope not. Kapag nagkademandahan, lalong lalaki ang kaso. Dehadong-dehado ka dito, Janella. So if I were you, tutal nabayaran ko naman na, keep quiet ka na lang,” he said.

Janella's former PA went to the program of the veteran broadcast-journalist last Tuesday to air her accusations against the actress. 

She claimed that Janella did not give the supposed P3,600 as payment for her extra 12 days of service as an assistant. 

RELATED: Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi

BARBIE IMPERIAL JANELLA SALVADOR RAFFY TULFO
