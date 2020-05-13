MOVIES
Model-actress Ivana Alawi
ABS-CBN/Released
Raffy Tulfo grants fans' request to prank Ivana Alawi
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi got pranked by broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.

In "Raffy Tulfo In Action" YouTube channel, an episode shows the veteran broadcaster set up a certain Loida Rivera of Cubao, Quezon City to complain about relief goods from Ivana.

The complainant allegedly experienced food poisoning after receiving expired goods from Ivana.

The complainant initially demanded for P200,000 in damages, but Ivana refused to give her the said amount and instead offered to pay for hospital bills and give her a sari-sari store.

Ivana, who first thought it was a legitimate interview by Tulfo, showed grace under pressure while dealing with the complaint, but later burst to tears in the latter part of the video.

The “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” star took full responsibility for the issue and asked Tulfo to spare her family from the controversy.

"Pero wag na po natin isama sila. Family ko po kasi sila. Ako na lang po, I take naman responsibility. Hindi ko naman po sinasabing tatakbuhan ko 'to," Ivana said.

Tulfo revealed that it was a prank when Ivana began to cry. He also mentioned that he decided to prank the sexy actress as requested by his staff members who are Ivana's fans. 

