Lucy Torres-Gomez’s anti-terror bill statement gets mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress and TV host Lucy Torres-Gomez’s statement on the anti-terrorism bill drew mixed reactions from social media users.

In an interview with Karen Davila, the Leyte 4th district representative said: "The fear that a bill can be abused, or that the law can be abused is not unfounded. We have seen how laws have been abused in the years not just under the reign of President Duterte but even the reigns of other presidents."

"But fear of abuse is not a valid reason to reject a bill outright. It is not a valid reason to reject needed legislation like the anti-terrorism bill because theoretically speaking, all laws can be abused, even social welfare laws that are very benign and charitable can be abused," she added.

Some Twitter users lauded Lucy for her statement, saying that Lucy should run for senator in the future.

“Congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez slayed in her interview with Karen Davila while defending the Anti-Terrorism Bill. Future Senator of the Philippines!” a Twitter user said.

“Leyte Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez defended anew the controversial anti-terrorism bill, saying fears that the proposed law will be abused is not a valid reason for it to be immediately rejected. I think she's more deserving of a senate seat,” another user commented.

“We stan an intelligent Queen Lucy Torres, who takes no shit and doesn’t succumb to pressure by loud woke uglies. The hating ass fatties can stay pressed, stressed and depressed,” commented by another.

Some Internet users, however, called out Lucy for her statement.

“All laws are abused so why not keep abusing them right? Just like what Duterte is doing? Got it! So eloquently put Ms Lucy Torres Gomez. Can’t even muster calling you a Congresswoman with that statement. This is the quality of legislators that we have. Shameful,” a Twitter user commented.

“Yes, Rep. Lucy Torres, all laws can be abused. The anti-terror law however is not an ordinary law. Its abuse can result in massive human rights violations and the loss of our basic freedoms. It is precisely because of this that we oppose its implementation,” another user commented.

"Rep. Lucy Torres, the anti-terrorism bill seems like it’s written by someone who doesn’t have the right qualifications to write a bill. So yes, it can be abused, but it’s not right to turn a blind eye because the law is prohibiting people’s freedom of speech and democracy," read another comment.

