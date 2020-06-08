Catriona Gray calls for #ReviseTerrorBill instead of #JunkTerrorBill

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray believes opposing the anti-terrorism bill doesn't mean one is already pro-terrorist.

"Holding the stance of #JunkTerrorBill DOES NOT EQUATE to being pro-terrorism. Making the stand of #JunkTerrorBill does NOT equate to supporting violence or terrorists. Nor does it imply that we ignore or condone the damage, hurt and conflict that exists..." Catriona wrote on her Twitter account.

The Filipina-Australian beauty queen also said that the bill is important to protect the country and its people but some people oppose it because it could be used to abuse.

"The anti-terrorism bill is essential to protect the country and its people, but we cannot pass a bill that is susceptible to potential abuse of power and human rights violations," she said.

Thus, instead of scrapping the bill, she proposed revising it if the need is urgent during this time.

"In the Philippines and affects so many of our countrymen because of terrorism. Rather, #JunkTerrorBill is a call to #ReviseTerrorBill (because it can be...and should be better) if the need is indeed urgent during this time," she said.

Catriona is among the celebrities that have been vocal over the Anti-Terror Act of 2020, a bill certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The bill states that any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism shall receive a penalty of 12 years in prison. The same goes for anyone who proposes said acts and incites others, and any person who voluntarily and knowingly join any organization, association, or group that may be seen as terrorism.

