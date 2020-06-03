'Trial and error': Internet users slam DJ Loonyo for viral Mass Testing comments

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo found himself in the receiving end of criticism after his viral remarks on mass testing.

In a viral video circulating on different social media sites, DJ Loonyo gave his reaction on mass testing.

“I don't know kung ano gagamitin nila sa mass testing. Pero kung ano man ang ipapainom nila, ipapagawa nila, that is a trial and error that's why it's mass testing. Kaya kawawa 'yung mag-iintake. It's not 100 percent proven. It shouldn't be mandatory, it should be encouraged, depende na sa'yo kung gusto mong i-test ang sarili mo,” DJ Loonyo said.

“But for me, why would you test me? I'm a human being, I will react kung ano yung ipapainom mo sa akin. Paano kung 'yung ipapainom mo sa akin magrereact ng malala 'yung katawan ko? I'm dead. Hindi ako naniniwala sa mass testing na yan,” he added.

People on social media criticized the Internet sensation for his remarks.

“MASS TESTING is a serious matter, tapos someone just said it’s a fucking trial and error? Excuse me!? Dj Loonyo your rhetoric is pointless and you even spread fear to your followers/people!! Grabe have some substance naman sa sinasabi mo,” a Twitter user said.

“Gusto kitang ipag tanggol pero.... MALI talaga definition mo ng mass testing eh. DJ Loonyo naman eh!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Stressedt na ko sa work, dumagdag pa tong dj loonyo. basa ka muna ng news updates bago mo ibuka bibig mo ha? sayang ka. kala ko complete package kaso tanga't bobo ka pala,” another user commented.

"Mali si DJ Loonyo, mass testing does not mean may ite-test sa inyo yung gamot or whatever. Walang ipapainom sa inyo," another Twitter user said, citing a Philstar.com report that explains in-depth the types of COVID-19 tests in the country and how they are done.

Prior to this, DJ Loonyo made headlines when Kim Chiu tapped him to do the choreography for her accidental hit "Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song."

