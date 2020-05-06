MOVIES
MUSIC
Ron Cruz, anchor of ANC, a subsidiary of ABS-CBN, is seen during an afternoon newscast at its studio at the station headquarters in Manila on May 6, 2020. The shutting down of the Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation's democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown
(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 7:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the multimedia platforms that will carry its shows a day after it signed off following a National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) “cease and desist” order yesterday.

Related: ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses

The TV network's programs can still be viewed at the following:

ABS-CBN News:

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand  (VOD only)

ANC:

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (livestream and VOD)

Sky Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD:182)

Sky Direct (channel 26)

Sky On Demand (livestream and VOD)

Destiny Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD: channel 182)

DZMM.com.ph:

Facebook, Twitter

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN Radio app

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand  (VOD only)

"TV Patrol":

Facebook, Twitter

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand  (VOD only) 

RELATED: Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'

ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin ‘crying non-stop’ after ABS-CBN shutdown 
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
She cries “because she knows 11,000 people lost their jobs.”
Entertainment
fbfb
'Family is love': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars say #NoToABSCBNShutdown
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities and media personalities had to say.
Entertainment
fbfb
Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Longtime ABS-CBN anchor Noli de Castro signed off the Tuesday evening broadcast of "TV Patrol" by recapping the broadcast...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francisco Martin enters ‘American Idol’ top 10, praised for COVID-19 frontliner mom
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Francisco admitted that apart from the contest, worrying for his mom adds to his anxiety.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Legends only' Nora, Vilma, Maricel, Sharon confront ABS-CBN shutdown issue
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor, “Star for all Seasons” Vilma Santos, “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN shutdown crosses dangerous line for Philippines
By Joshua Melvin | 1 hour ago
The shutting down of the Philippines' top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation's democracy and sends...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
WATCH: Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham join Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter At Home'
3 hours ago
The latest exciting new addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Surprise! World 'shookt' by Adele's new look in birthday photo
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Her figure is remarkably different from the other most recent photo she posted just months back on Christmas Eve 2019.
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
COVID-19 could keep theaters shut for a year, producers warn
By Fiachra Gibbons | 8 hours ago
To reopen, or not to reopen with social distancing? That is the question haunting theatres and cinemas that were shuttered...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with