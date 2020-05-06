LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the multimedia platforms that will carry its shows a day after it signed off following a National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) “cease and desist” order yesterday.
The TV network's programs can still be viewed at the following:
ABS-CBN News:
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
news.abs-cbn.com
ABS-CBN News app
iWant (VOD only)
Sky On Demand (VOD only)
ANC:
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
news.abs-cbn.com
ABS-CBN News app
iWant (livestream and VOD)
Sky Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD:182)
Sky Direct (channel 26)
Sky On Demand (livestream and VOD)
Destiny Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD: channel 182)
DZMM.com.ph:
Facebook, Twitter
news.abs-cbn.com
ABS-CBN Radio app
ABS-CBN News app
iWant (VOD only)
Sky On Demand (VOD only)
"TV Patrol":
Facebook, Twitter
news.abs-cbn.com
ABS-CBN News app
iWant (VOD only)
Sky On Demand (VOD only)
ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed
