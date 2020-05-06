LIST: Where to watch ABS-CBN shows during shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the multimedia platforms that will carry its shows a day after it signed off following a National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) “cease and desist” order yesterday.

The TV network's programs can still be viewed at the following:

ABS-CBN News:

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand (VOD only)

ANC:

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (livestream and VOD)

Sky Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD:182)

Sky Direct (channel 26)

Sky On Demand (livestream and VOD)

Destiny Cable (SD: channel 27 / HD: channel 182)

DZMM.com.ph:

Facebook, Twitter

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN Radio app

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand (VOD only)

"TV Patrol":

Facebook, Twitter

news.abs-cbn.com

ABS-CBN News app

iWant (VOD only)

Sky On Demand (VOD only)

ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed