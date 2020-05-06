COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees and supporters light candles at the gate as the ABS-CBN Corporation office in Quezon City shines the network's colors on May 5, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission on Tuesday ordered ABS-CBN to shut down some of its TV and radio operations, after its legislative franchise expired.

Hours after the network received the order, ABS-CBN ceased broadcasting after airing TV Patrol, its premiere news program on its free channel.

Shortly after, DZMM, whose anchors previously said was supposed to air until 11:00 p.m., also shutdown.

RELATED: ABS-CBN's last moments before going off the air for nowfacebook sharing button

The NTC order covers 42 television stations across the country, including flagship and free channel 2 and regional channels, 10 digital broadcast channels, 18 FM stations and five AM stations.

ABS-CBN said in a report that its online portals for news, entertainment and sports portals are still accessible. Its YouTube channels, for entertainment and news, are also still up.

It also said that iWant, its video streaming service and application, still delivers content online.

Cable news channel ANC is still airing, “as the NTC order does not cover cable news channels.”

“Star Cinema will also be unaffected by the NTC’s cease and desist order,” the report also read.

NTC order can be subjected for review

The government regulator gave ABS-CBN 10 days upon receipt of the order to explain why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled.

While the order is immediately executory, which the network complied with Tuesday, it can still be subjected to judicial review, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Guevarra said the network may elevate it to the regional trial court or Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, bills for its franchise renewal have been stuck in the House of Representatives’ legislative mill.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said in an interview with CNN Philippines last week that “there is no intention” to close down the media network.

Franchise laws emanate from the House of Representatives.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III wrote in a tweet on Tuesday night: “ABS Franchise, bring it to the Senate, we will approve it!”

The closure of ABS-CBN comes at a time when the Philippines and the rest of the country are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

ABS-CBN ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: 7 LGUs want to be under ECQ
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Seven local government units have asked the national government to place their areas under enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte apologizes to Ayalas, MVP
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Saying he had been humbled by the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis, President Duterte apologized to business tycoons –...
Headlines
fbfb
Tycoons committed to being partners of government
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Tycoons Jaime Augusto and Fernando Zobel de Ayala and Manuel V. Pangilinan have accepted the olive branch extended by President...
Headlines
fbfb
FLAG: House inaction led to ABS-CBN shutdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
“This is how liberty dies, not with a loud bang but with dead air,” FLAG said.
Headlines
fbfb
International flights suspended until May 8
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the suspension of international flights to and from...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
NTC orders ABS-CBN to cease broadcast
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Bereft of a congressional franchise and ordered to “cease and desist” by the National Telecommunications Commission,...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
P30,000 reward for information on SAP corruption
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
A P30,000 reward awaits anybody who can provide the government with information about corruption in the distribution of emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate adopts Go’s Balik Probinsya
May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Senate has adopted a resolution, mainly sponsored by Sen. Bong Go, for the executive department to formulate and implement a “Balik Probinsya” program aimed at decongesting Metro Manila, promoting...
12 hours ago
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Despite reclassification, POGOs must still pay taxes’
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
Service providers of Philippine offshore gaming operators are not exempted from paying taxes despite being classified as business...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘PhilHealth faces fund depletion’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The suspension of premium contributions of overseas Filipino workers to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will deplete...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with