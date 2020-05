'Family is love': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars say #NoToABSCBNShutdown

MANILA, Philippines — GMA artists are voicing support alongside their rival network’s counterparts for the future of ABS-CBN, after the media network went off-air last night in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s cease and desist order.

In a moving show of solidarity with matching red-blue-green hearts, Kapuso and Kapamilya stars called out the move against ABS-CBN that proves detrimental for thousands of employees as well as their families, and countless more who depend on information reported by the network during the local novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities and media personalities had to say.

Atom Araullo

Sorrow today, courage and defiance tomorrow. #DefendPressFreedom — Atom Araullo (@atomaraullo) May 5, 2020

Bea Binene

dasal, yakap at puso. ?????????? — Bea Binene (@beabinene) May 5, 2020

Gabbi Garcia

Grabe. — Gabbi Garcia ? (@gabbi) May 5, 2020

Janine Gutierrez

Angel Locsin

May 5, 2020.



Araw na hindi malilimutan.



Isang mahigpit na akap sa mga mahal ko sa ABS-CBN.



mahigit 11,000 ang hindi makakatulog ngayong gabi ???? #LabanABSCBN https://t.co/701Ahf1Lf7 — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 5, 2020

Ako’y napapaisip..



Kung may 11,000 na nawalan ng trabaho..x Php5,000...



Php 55 MILLION pa ang kailangang ihanda ng DSWD pang ayuda?



Tama po ba?



Not to mention jobs..

Bababa rin ang chances ng karamihan to find work..



Sayang at magagamit pa sa iba ang budget sa panahong ito — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 5, 2020

Coco Martin

Lovi Poe

Prayers for everyone. ?????????? — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) May 5, 2020

Maine Mendoza

♥????????? — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) May 5, 2020

Julie Anne San Jose

Yakap at dasal ?????????? — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) May 5, 2020

Howie Severino