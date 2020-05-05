Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'

MANILA, Philippines — Longtime ABS-CBN anchor Noli de Castro signed off the Tuesday evening broadcast of "TV Patrol" by recapping the broadcast network's service for its viewers over the past decades.

Shortly after the news program ended, the network went off-air as screens around the Philippines turned from blurred to white noise.

“Bayan, mga Kapamilya. Ilang dekada rin tayong nagkasama. Utang na loob namin sa inyo na tinanggap ninyo kami sa inyong mga tahanan gabi-gabi,” De Castro began.

(Philippines, our Kapamilya. We have been together for decades. We are indebted to you for accepting us in your households every night.)

LOOK: ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak was in the newsroom during the final national anthem aired before ABS-CBN went off air. | via @jeffcanoy pic.twitter.com/IMibPj2IwQ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 5, 2020

“Naging malaking bahagi na kami ng inyong buhay. Karamay sa mga panahon ng kalamidad at paghihirap. Kasabay namin kayo sa pagluha sa mga teleserye. Magkasama natin ipinagbunyi ang tagumpay ng ating mga bayani, mga ordinaryong tao na nakagawa ng imposible. Sabay din nating pinanood na nabuo o mabuo ang kasaysayan sa pamamagitan ng TV Patrol at iba pang news and current affairs program,” the anchor continued.

(We’ve become a huge part of your lives. There with you during times of calamity and hardship. Our tears fell alongside yours watching teleseryes. Together we honored the victory of our heroes, our ordinary people who achieved the impossible. We watched our history unfold through TV Patrol and other news and current affairs programs.)

De Castro said it was an honor to serve their audience by sharing their stories and holding those in power to account.

“Hindi man na-renew ang aming prangkisa at pinatitigil ang ating broadcast, nangangako kami sa inyo, hindi kami mananahimik sa pag-atakeng ito sa ating demokrasya at sa malayang pamamahayag,” he said.

(Even if our franchise was not renewed and our broadcast was told to cease, we promise to you that we will not remain quiet about this attack on our democracy and our freedom of the press.)

“Sa harap po na pinakamalaking dako at hamon sa aming kumpanya at sa aming mga hanap-buhay, hinding hindi namin kayo tatalikuran, kabayan. Mga Kapamilya kami. Tayo ang ABS-CBN. In the service of the Filipino. Saan man sila naroroon, sa buong mundo.”

(In the face of the biggest hurdle and challenge to our company and to our livelihood, we will never abandon you, our countrymen. We are Kapamilya. We are ABS-CBN. In the service of the Filipino. Wherever you are in the world.)