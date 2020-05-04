Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande first ever duet to benefit COVID-19 frontliners' kids

MANILA, Philippines — International artists Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande teamed up for the first time in a duet, with proceeds going to a charity raising funds and providing scholarships for children of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners in the United States.

They are set to release the song "Stuck With U" on May 8.

Justin and Ariana announced the song on their social media accounts, sharing the song's cover art featuring a drawing by Liana Finck.

“Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th,” Justin wrote.

“Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf,” he added.

Ariana, for her part, said she feels grateful to team up with Justin for charity.

"Please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it's just u alone. that’s beautiful too.)," she said.

