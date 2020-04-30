My realization during the lockdown: ‘Do not be afraid’

We are strictly advised to stay at home due to the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). Staying at home with our family is the best way to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has infected and claimed thousands of lives around the world.

Thanks to advanced technology, it is now possible for us to interact with everyone despite being physically distant from one another.

I recently participated in an FB Live titled Frontrow LOL (Lockdown Out Live) hosted by Bamba Menez Leano and Calvin Crew. I am one of the brand ambassadors of Frontrow together with Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Jessica Sanchez, Jinkee Pacquiao and sons Jimuel and Michael, Willie Revillame and Floyd Mayweather Jr., among others.

Frontrow is a multi-level marketing company, established by my good friends RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa. It breeds a new community of entrepreneurs that values self-growth and financial freedom. The company, which distributes quality health, beauty, and wellness products, has successfully ventured into the global arena.

The FB Live was an entertaining and insightful discussion with Bamba and Calvin regarding the current pandemic crisis. We talked about maintaining sanity during this trying time. One way of achieving it is by being with our family at home. Sanity is home because it is where love and happiness abound. At home, we are in a safe place.

I deal with the crisis by fervently praying to God and surrendering everything to Him. I radically accept that COVID-19 is real so I live one day at a time and savor each day that God gives me. I also radically accept that life is finite. It ends. Death is the single best invention of life, according to Steve Jobs. Love is the only thing that outlives life.

St. John of the Cross once said that “in the evening of life, we will all be judged on love alone.” Likewise, I radically accept that “now” is all we have. Our past, present and future are happening now. Therefore, we must seize the now.

I have some realizations during the lockdown. Humankind is one family so we have to stop killing each other. We are on borrowed time so we have no reason not to be kind. Above all, God is supreme and man is infinitely inconsequential.

We have to remember the importance of laughter and making people smile amidst the pandemic which has caused so much grief, anxiety and stress. Laughter is the “jogging’ of the soul. Many of you are probably familiar with Laughter Yoga. You can try doing some laughing exercises at home. Without a reason, you can start to laugh, until it becomes funny. Likewise, exchanging smiles with my friendly neighbors whenever I walk or jog around our village is always a pleasant experience. A smile is a message of positivity and good vibes.

The lockdown coincided with the observance of Holy Week. We were not able to perform our traditional religious rituals outside our homes but technology allowed us to perform our duties including being blessed a number of times by Pope Francis straight from the Vatican.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ give a powerful and inspiring message, especially at this time. Jesus Christ died to save me and all of us. He resurrected to give us hope. We can begin a new and better life.

Bamba and Calvin asked me during the FB Live what I miss most about the outside world. I told them that I don’t miss anything. I have had too much of the outside world in this lifetime. I have been missing out a lot of what’s inside me and what’s inside our home where my family is.

It’s heartwarming that the bayanihan spirit is alive as we see Filipinos praying, singing, sewing face masks and PPEs, distributing food packs and alcohol, and cooking meals. I salute all the frontliners for their courage and heroism. The government officials and community/civic leaders are busy doing their part in ensuring the safety of everyone.

The community spirit comes alive during times of adversity. “Buhay na buhay ang kapitbahayan,” I told Bamba and Calvin. The past days, I got sweet corn and camote, plants, a palm wreath (palaspas), kamias, ylang-ylang, pomelo, a cap from kind neighbors who have become family to us.

Asked for some words of hope for the viewers, I shared with them the words I say whenever I am overwhelmed by doubts and fears. “Lord, I am not afraid because I have faith in You!” Inspired by what the Lord Jesus said to his frightened apostles who feared that their boat would sink because of the storm and the rough seas, “Do not be afraid. Have you no faith?”