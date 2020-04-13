'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya singer Carol Banawa is one of the medical frontliners battling the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the US.

In her Instagram account, Carol posted a photo of her wearing her “new gear.”

“New gear. Just got word that I will be floating out of my home unit starting next week to train and help out other units in the next few weeks. Preparing for the incoming surge of #covid patients. Grateful to receive this added protection just in time. Here we go...” Carol wrote.

Since leaving showbiz years ago, Carol has been living in the USA with her husband and two kids.

She earned her nursing degree in 2018 after finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C.

Carol is known for her hit songs “Iingatan Ka," “Bakit 'Di Totohanin," and "Stay," to name a few.