GOT actor thanks Medical City frontliners: 'There is only one thing we say to death'

MANILA, Philippines — “Game of Thrones” actor Miltos Yerolemou, best known among fans as Arya Stark’s sword-fighting mentor in the show’s first season, has extended gratitude and recognition to the frontline healthcare workers and support staff at The Medical City in Pasig.

In a video uploaded Friday by the healthcare facility, Yerolemou narrated how his friend's father succumbed to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) last week.

“His family told me of the care your team gave him and the brave work that you do for all your patients each and every day,” the actor relayed.

“You face fatigue, shortages in supplies and a very real risk of infection. They want you to know that you, all of you, are their heroes. They also asked me to tell you to keep safe, rest well, and to take care.”

He particularly highlighted the contributions of seven doctors and their support staff at The Medical City, opting to thank them in Filipino.

“Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”

(Don’t give up. You are all heroes. Thank you very, very much)

The video ends with the actor reciting a variation of his character’s line to Arya, a recurring quote that ended up being one of the series’ most memorable.

“And remember, there is only one thing we say to the god of death — not today.”