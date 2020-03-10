MOVIES
K-pop stars turn to online fan meet amid COVID-19 scare
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Korean celebrities are turning to online shows to meet their fans as a way to communicate with them without physical contact to avoid spreading the viral disease COVID-19. 

Girls Generation member Taeyeon had a Naver V Live fan meet recently for the release of her new song "Happy" while Itzy of JYP Entertainment also showcased Itzy Live Premiere online for their second mini-album, "It'z Me."

Last week, Baek Ye-rin also met fans through YouTube livestreaming after her performance in "Head In The Clouds" festival in Jakarta was cancelled.

Popular K-pop group BTS also livestreamed their press conference recently on the group's YouTube channel to promote their new album, "Map Of The Soul: 7."

Questions from the media were submitted to the band via e-mail and there was also a question-and-answer session for fans.

Some Korean artists also turned online to create more awareness in stopping the virus from spreading. Comedians Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook went live online last February 29 in celebration of the fourth anniversary of their podcast, Vivo TV. 

They held a livestream fan meeting in an empty auditorium after their concerts from February 28 to 29 were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Sunwoo Jung-a also performed a YouTube livestream jazz concert last February 26 with over 1,000 viewers, and a second online concert is being planned, according to her agency Magic Strawberry Sound.

In the Philippines, longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" announced that they will be telecasting without a live audience in the studio to prevent spreading the virus. 

Many concerts were also canceled in Manila, including those by Avril Lavigne and Slipknot, due to the new corona virus. 

The biggest rock concert in the country, Rakrakan Festival, scheduled last February 29, was also rescheduled in April because of the outbreak. 

RELATED: After 'Eat Bulaga,' ABS-CBN suspends live audience due to COVID-19

