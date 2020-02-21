Marcelito Pomoy: From street child to global star

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy revealed that he did not receive any prize as a third runner-up winner on the talent search “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

In an ABS-CBN News report, entertainment reporter MJ Felipe asked Marcelito about his earnings from the international reality talent competition.

“Wala talagang premyo ‘yan. Champion lang talaga (ang may premyo),” Marcelito said.

It is, however, okay with the Filipino dual-voice singer because being part of the show is already a big reward for him.

“Okay lang kung anong ibigay sa akin ng show, tanggap ko naman. Sa ngayon kasi, kahit third place ako, makatungtong ka lang sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ malaking factor na sa ‘yo ‘yan, e, kasi all over the world ang nakakakilala sa ‘yo.”

Abandoned but blessed

Having nothing is not something new to Marcelito, who was born on September 22, 1984 in Imus, Cavite, and was raised in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

“When I was seven years old, my mother, she left me and my father was in jail. I was orphaned. I lived in the streets,” he recalled his youth in a video shown prior to his “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) performance of both Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's parts of "The Prayer.”

According to him, it was during this low point in his life that he discovered his talent to sing.

“For many years, I tried to find my family. When I was scared, I would sing.”

At seven, he started to work as a pin boy, manually putting up bowling pins all day long, and was paid for P50 or one US dollar per day.

“’Yan ang nagsurvive sa’kin, pangkain ko araw-araw. And then, natulog na ko sa kalye (That’s how I survived and earned my food for every day. Then when night comes, I sleep in the street),” he recalled in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the Hollywood star’s namesake talk show in 2018.

Marcelito told Ellen that he started to sing when he was seven, then when he turned 18, he discovered his signature high and low voices. By this time, while he was doing poultry work, he found out he can sing in both tenor and soprano voices. This made him join different amateur and professional singing contests.

“Wow, that’s amazing!” Ellen said.

Pomoy tried his luck in the talent search “Talentadong Pinoy,” but he did not make the cut.

He told Ellen that at first, he had qualms to join another talent competition, “Pilipinas (Philippines) Got Talent” (PGT), local version of the "Got Talent" franchise.

“Actually, marami na nagsasabi sa’kin na sumali, pero hindi ko pa rin pinapakinggan. Hindi ako naniniwala pa sa talent ko nu’n (A lot of people were telling me to join but I didn’t mind them because I didn’t believe in my talent),” he confessed.

From 'PGT' to 'AGT'

Marcelito, however, saw “PGT” as a way for him to reunite with his family.

“Dumating sa punto na nu'ng na-18 years old ako, sabi ko, ‘Ito na siguro ‘yung way para makita ko ‘yung family ko’,” he told Ellen on why he decided to finally join "PGT."

“One day, I saw the show ‘Philippines Got Talent.’ I found out that could be a way I could find my family. I was hoping they would see me sing,” Pomoy again said in his “AGT” video.

Clips of his “PGT” journey, from his audition to his victory as second season grand winner in 2011, was shown during his stint with “AGT.”

“After I auditioned there, the whole country helped me find my family. During the finals, my family was there. It was the greatest moment of my life,” he said in his “AGT” video.

“My life changed overnight. I went from living on the streets, now I’m famous!” he enthused.

But the best part of winning in “PGT,” he said, was when he met his wife and formed a family with her. His wife has accompanied him onstage in almost all of his “AGT” performances.

“The whole country is talking about me, but the best part is when I met my wife, Joan. We have a daughter,” Pomoy enthused.

Since his “PGT” win, Marcelito has also been known as “Mars Dual” and has been making regular appearances on the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show “ASAP.”

His first studio album, “Duet Yourself,” was released in 2011, while his second album, “Split,” was released in 2013, both under Star Records. He is also a Star Magic talent.

In joining “AGT,” Pomoy had a different cause to fight for: “I want to show the world, I am a winner!”

From January to February this year, he competed in the second season of “AGT: The Champions” and his every performance earned not only praises from judges, but also became viral on social media.

Related: Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals

WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy enters 'America's Got Talent' finals

WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy nails 'Beauty and the Beast' at AGT finals

'I'm a champion': Marcelito Pomoy is second Pinoy to become 'America's Got Talent' runner-up

“Sa dinami-daming nag-audition na nag-champion sa iba’t ibang bansa, well, isa ako sa napili at nakapasok sa audition, sa semifinal, sa grand finals at hindi lang ‘yan, pumasok ako sa top four! (Of the many champions from different countries who auditioned for the show, I was among those that made it to the semifinals, grand finals and not only that, I entered the top four!),” Marcelito said in a video message he shot on his way back to the Philippines from the competition.

“So, ibig sabihin, hindi lang ako ang pinakamagaling kundi may mas pinakamagaling sa’tin. So guys, tanggap natin ‘yun kasi at least kahit papano, may isang Pilipino na nakapasok sa ganung laban! (So, that means, I am not the only one who’s the best but there are other people, too, who are the best, and we’ve accepted that because at least, a Filipino is able to make it in such a fight!).”

And the fight goes on for Marcelito, a Filipino whose stage has transcended from the streets to the world. — Reports from Jan Milo Severo

Related: International shows line up for Marcelito Pomoy following 'AGT' victory

Marcelito Pomoy announces US tour after ‘AGT’ runner-up win