WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy enters 'America's Got Talent' finals

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has advanced to the grand finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” after another stunning performance in the semis.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon, together with the studio audience, gave Pomoy a standing ovation after he sang Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro.”

“I gotta say that I believe that you have the best shot of winning this whole thing. This is the semifinals and you raised your game. The woman in you was just as good as she was the last time. But you as a man, you went up a notch. She tried to stay up with you but she couldn’t,” Howie said.

“Absolutely brilliant song choice. It really enabled you to shine. I just love everything about you Marcelito. That was a fabulous performance, well done,” Alesha said.

“Marcelito, I've been waiting for you all day to come on the stage. For me, you are my favorite,” Heidi said.

For Simon, Marcelito needs to shine more in the finals because the surprise factor is now gone. He, however, believed that Marcelito will have a massive career in the future.

“Macelito, there's no denying that you have unique, incredible special talent, so if you made it to the finals, I think you have to take a bigger risk because the surprise is over, but I do believe the gift that you have, you have a massive career in front of you,” he said.

Also advancing to the grand finals are Hans, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar and Duo Transcend. All of them will be competing with the four golden buzzer acts Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable and Silhouettes next week. — Video from YouTube/America's Got Talent