Marcelito Pomoy announces US tour after ‘AGT’ runner-up win

MANILA, Philippines — International talent search “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” might have culminated, but third-runner up Marcelito Pomoy continues to trend on social media.

On Friday, the Filipino singer announced his inter-state US tour titled “The Voices of Marcelito.”

Related Stories International shows line up for Marcelito Pomoy following 'AGT' victory

“WOW!!! Super thank you.... I just couldn’t believe that this is all happening now.. Up until now I feel like I am in Cloud-9... waaahhh... Thank you dear Lord Jesus Christ for everything that you have done for me…” he said in an Instagram post.

“See you all in USA very soon.. To those who are interested to purchase our ticket.. details to follow.. just keep in touch... thank you...”

According to the poster Marcelito shared, he is going to be on tour with inspirational pianist and musical director Joel Sebag from June 27 to August 2, from California to Tennessee, Nevada, New York and Washington DC.

A day before the tour announcement, the Cavite-born singer shared that his three-minute performance of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” together with fellow contestants Boogie Storm, Hans, Duo Transcend and the Russian Bar, continues to be a top-trending YouTube video.

“WOW! Just WOW! We are now trending no. 1.. posted by Talent Recap... Thank you so much.. To those asking I really don’t know why America’s Got Talent Youtube account did not post this performance of ours while on their page is just a teaser with 18 seconds... thank you for highlighting this to me... Still hoping you like it... Spread love.. Love you all... thank you.. thank you..” Pomoy said.