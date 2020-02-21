MOVIES
MUSIC
Marcelito Pomoy's US tour poster
Marcelito Pomoy via Instagram, screenshot
Marcelito Pomoy announces US tour after ‘AGT’ runner-up win
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — International talent search “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” might have culminated, but third-runner up Marcelito Pomoy continues to trend on social media.

On Friday, the Filipino singer announced his inter-state US tour titled “The Voices of Marcelito.”

“WOW!!! Super thank you.... I just couldn’t believe that this is all happening now.. Up until now I feel like I am in Cloud-9... waaahhh... Thank you dear Lord Jesus Christ for everything that you have done for me…” he said in an Instagram post.

“See you all in USA very soon.. To those who are interested to purchase our ticket.. details to follow.. just keep in touch... thank you...”

According to the poster Marcelito shared, he is going to be on tour with inspirational pianist and musical director Joel Sebag from June 27 to August 2, from California to Tennessee, Nevada, New York and Washington DC.

A day before the tour announcement, the Cavite-born singer shared that his three-minute performance of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” together with fellow contestants Boogie Storm, Hans, Duo Transcend and the Russian Bar, continues to be a top-trending YouTube video.

“WOW! Just WOW! We are now trending no. 1.. posted by Talent Recap... Thank you so much.. To those asking I really don’t know why America’s Got Talent Youtube account did not post this performance of ours while on their page is just a teaser with 18 seconds... thank you for highlighting this to me... Still hoping you like it... Spread love.. Love you all... thank you.. thank you..” Pomoy said.

MARCELITO POMOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'No, you can't buy me': Ivana Alawi on indecent proposals
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Social media star and Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she has been receiving many indecent proposals.
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities slam 'Pusong Bato' over ABS-CBN franchise issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Celebrities lambasted Senator Bato dela Rosa after he said that he will “live and die” for President Rodrigo...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bato' hits DJ Chacha over tweet: Is it wrong to be loyal to the president?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
DJ Chacha tweeted Bato should just resign as senator after saying President Rodrigo Duterte's position would influence his...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah and Matteo getting married today?
By Ricky Lo | February 20, 2020 - 6:00am
A highly-reliable source told The STAR that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are getting married anytime today. The wedding is so hush-hush that, according to the source, Matteo’s family “will be...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi on being the new ‘Pantasya ng Bayan’
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi is flattered to be dubbed as the new “Pantasya ng Bayan.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Gerald Santos: From meanie to saintly
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
That’s how Gerald Santos described his full-circle return to playing Saint Pedro Calungsod at the restaging of the musical...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Lana and Noah feel ‘lucky to have each other and work together’ in To All The Boys films
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back as Lara Jean and Peter in Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
One more look at the 92nd Oscars
By Raymond de Asis Lo L.A. Correspondent | 10 hours ago
The historic Best Picture victory also boosts the hopes and dreams of many Asian actors and filmmakers who are asking for...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Dave wins at the Brits
By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Psychodrama, the debut release by rapper, songwriter, pianist and actor Dave, was named British Album of the Year at the 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pomoy: I feel like a winner
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The announcement was actually anti-climactic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with