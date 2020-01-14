MOVIES
MUSIC
Marcelito Pomoy performing 'The Prayer' with signature dual voices, drawing a standing ovation from "America's Got Talent: The Champions" judges and audience.
America's Got Talent via YouTube, screenshots
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has advanced to the semifinal round of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" after “superfans” voted for him. "Superfans" is the new element in the show. They are fans from each of the 50 states of the USA.

Marcelito’s performance of “The Prayer,” singing both male and female parts, got a standing ovation from the judges and the audience of the show.

"That was what I call a 10, a simple as that. I have a feeling that the super fans will put you through to the next round," Simon Cowell said.

"That was so unique, you are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trap inside of you," Howie Mandel added.

Judges Alesha Dixon and Heidi Klum also praised Marcelito’s unique performance.

"I want to see something different, something unique, and Marcelito you just gave that to us. It was absolutely brilliant," Alesha said.

"Honestly, this is one of the craziest things I ever heard in my entire life. Your voice, your range, your sound is just so out of this world," Heidi said.

The program, which functions in a similar format to AGT, features a variety of participants from across the "Got Talent" franchise – winners, finalists, and other notable entries competing against each other across a series of preliminaries to secure a place in a grand finals and a chance to win a cash prize and the title of America's chosen "World Champion" within Got Talent.

Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both tenor and soprano.

He makes regular appearances on “ASAP” and his first studio album, "Duet Yourself," was released in 2011 under Star Records. — Video from YouTube/America's Got Talent

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT MARCELITO POMOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: ‘Bistek’ Herbert Bautista on showbiz comeback, getting married 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
During the recent press conference for the TV series, Bistek explained why he decided to rest from politics and re-enter...
Entertainment
fbfb
After two kids, Geoff & Maya are planning for a wedding
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
After living together and having two kids (Arabella Simone nicknamed Beanie, born Sept. 23, 2017; and Augustus Geoffrey/Angus,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Queen Elizabeth II grants Harry, Meghan 'transition period' in Canada
By Mathilde Bellenger | 6 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II on Monday allowed her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to split their time between Canada and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meghan Markle bugs pontiff for fashion tips in 'The New Pope'
By Fiachra Gibbons | 5 hours ago
She is already at war with the Queen -- now the "Pope" is turning on Meghan Markle. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria on ex Jolo Revilla's wedding to Angelica Alita
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
When asked if she wanted to be married someday, the versatile actress said she’s leaving it all to the Lord.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta rushed to ER for eye irritation
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host and actress Sharon Cuneta was rushed to the hospital due to eye irritation.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Parasite' makes history and other Oscars 2020 fun facts
4 hours ago
Here are five fun facts from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' announcement.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 nominations
4 hours ago
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best dir...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with