Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has advanced to the semifinal round of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" after “superfans” voted for him. "Superfans" is the new element in the show. They are fans from each of the 50 states of the USA.

Marcelito’s performance of “The Prayer,” singing both male and female parts, got a standing ovation from the judges and the audience of the show.

"That was what I call a 10, a simple as that. I have a feeling that the super fans will put you through to the next round," Simon Cowell said.

"That was so unique, you are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trap inside of you," Howie Mandel added.

Judges Alesha Dixon and Heidi Klum also praised Marcelito’s unique performance.

"I want to see something different, something unique, and Marcelito you just gave that to us. It was absolutely brilliant," Alesha said.

"Honestly, this is one of the craziest things I ever heard in my entire life. Your voice, your range, your sound is just so out of this world," Heidi said.

The program, which functions in a similar format to AGT, features a variety of participants from across the "Got Talent" franchise – winners, finalists, and other notable entries competing against each other across a series of preliminaries to secure a place in a grand finals and a chance to win a cash prize and the title of America's chosen "World Champion" within Got Talent.

Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both tenor and soprano.

He makes regular appearances on “ASAP” and his first studio album, "Duet Yourself," was released in 2011 under Star Records. — Video from YouTube/America's Got Talent