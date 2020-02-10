MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy nails 'Beauty and the Beast' at AGT finals
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy gave the audience a Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson classic for his final performance on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Marcelito wowed the audience with his own rendition of "Beauty and The Beast" in his signature dual voice, which made the judges give him a standing ovation except from Simon Cowell.

Simon praised Marcelito’s performance, but said that his chosen song was "very safe."

“You are a very nice, very talented guy. You really really are. And this is better than the last performance you did. However, if it was my choice on a night like this, I would have done something less predictable,” Simon said.

Alesha questioned Simon, comment saying: “How was that predictable, sorry?”

“The songs he's chosen were very safe, they're very kind of... I get it, they're very popular songs, but I just think on tonight, if he had done something out of his comfort zone, like a shock to everybody, 'My God, he's chosen that song,' that could've given you another moment,” Simon explained.

Judge Heidi Klum said Marcelito’s performance never gets old.

"I know this is the third time you performed in front of us but it just never gets old like when all those voices are coming out, it's like so many voices inside your body. It is just incredible over and over again and I can feel it from the reaction of the audience too, I don't know, it's so amazing," she said.

For Howie Mandel, Marcelito picked the perfect song.

"When I first saw you, you blew me away because it was the surprise of it all, like we don't expect those voices to come out of one person and I thought, 'Is it just a gimmick?' And then, the second time I saw you, I enjoyed it just as much and if not more. And I feel the same thing about tonight, you're making the right choices, the right song, great job tonight," he said.

"The song choice was perfect. And I actually think that you upped your game from the last song we heard you sing, the high notes from that song were beutiful. You absolutely nailed it tonight and I couldn't be happier for you. Love you!" Alesha echoed Howie’s sentiments. — Video from YouTube/America's Got Talent

MARCELITO POMOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 winners, highlights
By Andrew Marszal | 6 hours ago
The South Korean dark comedy "Parasite" on Sunday took home the Oscar for best picture and best international feature film...
Entertainment
fbfb
The ‘End’ in Legend
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
There is “END” in LEGEND inyo bang napupuna?
Entertainment
fbfb
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
What is Hong Kong without roast goose?
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
My mom and I were in Hong Kong on Jan. 18, a week before Chinese New Year and a week before the novel coronavirus broke out...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ice Seguerra, Bembol Roco expose dismal showbiz work conditions at Congress inquiry
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
During the recent congressional hearing on various bills following the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia, celebrities Ice...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Oscars battle set to begin amid crystals and controversy
By Andrew Marszal | 11 hours ago
A lavish, spiral stage featuring 40,000 crystals at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre will be the glittering setting as the 24 golden...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Why Boyce Avenue keeps coming back
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
For the nth time, the well-loved Boyce Avenue guys (Manzano brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael) are...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
What it took to make a Pinoy version of Descendants of the Sun
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
No doubt, creating a Filipino version of a K-drama that’s well-loved in different countries is a tall order and risk...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
What makes LoiNie different from others
By Bot Glorioso | 19 hours ago
Reel and real-life sweethearts Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, a.k.a. LoiNie, finally get to play titular roles in James...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
The forever Martin/Pops chemistry
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
If Pops Fernandez were to choose a song that best describes her present relationship with her ex-husband Martin Nievera, it...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with