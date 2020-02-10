WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy nails 'Beauty and the Beast' at AGT finals

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy gave the audience a Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson classic for his final performance on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Marcelito wowed the audience with his own rendition of "Beauty and The Beast" in his signature dual voice, which made the judges give him a standing ovation except from Simon Cowell.

Simon praised Marcelito’s performance, but said that his chosen song was "very safe."

“You are a very nice, very talented guy. You really really are. And this is better than the last performance you did. However, if it was my choice on a night like this, I would have done something less predictable,” Simon said.

Alesha questioned Simon, comment saying: “How was that predictable, sorry?”

“The songs he's chosen were very safe, they're very kind of... I get it, they're very popular songs, but I just think on tonight, if he had done something out of his comfort zone, like a shock to everybody, 'My God, he's chosen that song,' that could've given you another moment,” Simon explained.

Judge Heidi Klum said Marcelito’s performance never gets old.

"I know this is the third time you performed in front of us but it just never gets old like when all those voices are coming out, it's like so many voices inside your body. It is just incredible over and over again and I can feel it from the reaction of the audience too, I don't know, it's so amazing," she said.

For Howie Mandel, Marcelito picked the perfect song.

"When I first saw you, you blew me away because it was the surprise of it all, like we don't expect those voices to come out of one person and I thought, 'Is it just a gimmick?' And then, the second time I saw you, I enjoyed it just as much and if not more. And I feel the same thing about tonight, you're making the right choices, the right song, great job tonight," he said.

"The song choice was perfect. And I actually think that you upped your game from the last song we heard you sing, the high notes from that song were beutiful. You absolutely nailed it tonight and I couldn't be happier for you. Love you!" Alesha echoed Howie’s sentiments. — Video from YouTube/America's Got Talent