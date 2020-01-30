MOVIES
Alanis Morissette's concert tour poster
Ovation Productions/Released
You oughta know: Alanis Morissette to bring 'Jagged Little Pill' tour to Manila
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — It's official: seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette will be marking the 25th anniversary world tour of her debut album "Jagged Little Pill" in Manila.

Concert promoter Ovation Productions confirmed the Canadian-American singer-songwriter's Manila concert on April 6, Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets will start to go on sale on February 5 at noon via www.smtickets.com.

Apart from being a singer and songwriter, Alanis Nadine Morissette is a record producer and actress known for her emotive mezzo-soprano voice. She bagan her career in the early 1990s in Canada with two dance-pop albums.

She then moved to Los Angeles and then released "Jagged Little Pill" in 1995. The pop rock album then went on to sell over 33 million copies worldwide, churning out some of her best-known hits including "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic," "You Learn" and "Head over Feet."

"Jagged Little Pill" earned many awards for Alanis, including Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album and Album of the Year at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Alanis has been credited to have opened doors for other pop rock and grunge artists, including Avril Lavigne, Pink, Michelle Branch and 2020's biggest Grammy winner, Billie Eilish

Morissette has sold over 75 million records worldwide, earning her the moniker "Queen of Alt-Rock Angst," by Rolling Stone.

ALANIS MORISETTE MANILA CONCERTS
